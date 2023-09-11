Entire Princely Family enjoys U Cavagnëtu along with a thousand Monegasques
The traditional Monegasque picnic at the Parc Princesse Antoinette was a great success on Saturday.
Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene, Hereditary Prince Jacques, Princess Gabriella and several members of the Princely Family were welcomed by the Mayor, Georges Marsan, and close to a thousand Monegasques, compared with 600 the previous year.
The event, which marks the end of the summer and the start of the new school year is an opportunity for all ages to spend time with the Princely Family. After the traditional presentation of bouquets and a welcome by the Palladienne dancers, an open-air mass was celebrated by Dominique-Marie David. The Monegasque Anthem was performed by the U Cantin d’A Roca choir.
It was an opportunity for Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene to meet up with the Monegasque population and enjoy an entirely local aperitif: socca, tourte, pissaladière and Monegasque fougasse for all! The musical ambiance was provided by a Jazz Quartet led by Lionel Vaudano, Professor at the Rainier III Academy, and the U Cantin d’A Roca choir.