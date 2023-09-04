Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene inaugurate TVMonaco

The channel’s head office is in Fontvieille, with 1,200 m² of brand-new premises.

The princely couple officially launched Monaco’s first public channel, TVMonaco, on the evening of Friday 1 September at 7.22 pm. The new channel, which is part of the TV5 Monde network, will broadcast programmes focusing on four themes: the environment, current affairs, sport and lifestyle.

Available in 198 countries, TV5Monde is seen by some 60 million viewers every week – © Éric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

After a brief speech, the Sovereign pushed a slider to officially launch the channel, which has been two years in the making. The launch event took place in the Salon Honneur at the Louis-II stadium with a large number of guests in attendance. Minister of State Pierre Dartout, Salim Zeghdar, the channel’s Managing Director, and Yves Bigot, Managing Director of TV5 Monde, also appeared on set.