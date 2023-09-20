Prince Albert II in New York for UN General Assembly

The Prince is accompanied by Isabelle Berro-Amadei, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Isabelle Picco, Ambassador of the Principality of Monaco to the United Nations, Julie Donati, Administrator in his Cabinet, and Christine Sprile, Chief of his Private Secretariat - © Nicolas Saussier & Michael Alesi / Prince's Palace

Although the Sovereign arrived in the United States on Monday 18 September, he will speak on Wednesday afternoon.

The 78th UN General Assembly was an unmissable event for Prince Albert, who will address the United Nations on Wednesday 20 September in the afternoon as part of the General Debate, the annual meeting of heads of State and government at the Organisation’s headquarters to discuss global issues. This year’s topic is: “Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity”.

“The Sovereign Prince will also take part in discussions on subjects such as climate change, the protection of biodiversity, as well as artificial intelligence, and will meet political figures and business leaders at bilateral meetings,” states the Prince’s Palace.

The representatives of Brazil and the United States will speak first – © Nicolas Saussier & Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

The Prince, accompanied by his Monegasque delegation, will be working closely with other world leaders to promote international cooperation and joint efforts to achieve the United Nations’ sustainable development goals.

