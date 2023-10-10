Analysis: Exciting Balogun returns to haunt Reims

Folarin Balogun’s certainly enjoyed an eventful start to life with AS Monaco since joining in a €40 million deal from Arsenal, for not only has he scored an impressive three goals and missed two penalties in the derby vs. OGC Nice, but he’s now also scored against his former team from last season in Reims.

Coming back to haunt his previous side in the confines of the Stade Auguste-Delaune, a place he used to call home while on loan from the Gunners, the exceptionally talented striker, who recently became the first American to score for the Rouge et Blanc, once again showed his class.

Handed his third Ligue 1 start by manager Adi Hutter, the New York-born sharpshooter didn’t disappoint, leading the line alongside experienced veteran Wissam Ben Yedder with aplomb to ensure his team remained at the summit of the French top flight.

Proving a real handful for his adversaries to contain, his movement, capacity to rapidly identify openings and scintillating acceleration and top speed saw him wreak havoc.

Constantly stretching and manipulating the Reims backline, his ability to intelligently time and direct his runs in behind to give the ball holder a quality option while gaining separation from his marker was a joy to watch. Making sure to set off when the ball holder could see him and had the ball on their preferred foot, he pounced assertively to get the jump on his man.

As a result, he was frequently able to exploit spaces in behind with swift, darting surges centrally and down the channels when the full-back stepped out. His impressive strength, determination and balance to hold off and outmuscle his adversaries was also a real highlight attached to his depth running that enhanced his threat.

Superbly timed in behind

Smart channel run to get in behind

Excellent channel run

The 22-year-old’s danger extended to his occupation of promising areas inside the box, for he often got the jump on his man to get ahead of them, used zig zags to evade their attention or exposed them on their blindside to maximise his dynamic advantage over his back-to-goal facing opponents.

Clever blindside run into the area

It also warranted mention how he’d sometimes drop deep with his back to goal and peel wide and venture to either side, on top of operating in traditional centre-forward zones, to mix things up to add a layer of unpredictability to his play.

Dropping deep to link play

Another crucial aspect associated with his performance arose from how his presence pinned and dragged his trackers, which created space for his colleagues to attack on numerous occasions. Whether checking towards the ball to generate room for a runner the other way, pushing wide to conjure central room or fixing a marker so a teammate could receive between the lines, this elevated what a thorn in the side he was for Reims.

Pinning his marker to generate space for Golovin

Creating room for Golovin to run in behind

It was only fitting that two of Les Monegasques’ goals owed much to his clever movement and positional sense, as he manufactured the room for Ismail Jakobs to score the opener before ghosting into the area unmarked to score himself with authority. As a sign of respect to his former team, he opted not to celebrate his goal, which the Reims supporters were grateful for, as they proceeded to give him a round of applause when he was substituted in the 82nd minute.

Rapid run into the box to make room for Jakobs to score

Nicely timed run before his goal

Powerful finish for his goal

By the numbers, his six touches inside the box, four dribbles, three shots and the fact he completed 8 of his 10 attempted passes further underlined his solid body of work.

Balogun’s Heat Map

Although he endured that rough night at the office in his starting debut in the derby against Nice, it’s been nothing short of impressive how he’s quickly recalibrated his focus to bounce back wonderfully and score twice and supply one assist in the subsequent two matches.

“This year, we’re strong, especially with Balogun, who has just come in and has incredible efficiency in front of goal. We already knew his qualities, but he helps us a lot,” explained Krepin Diatta.

Having bagged 21 goals for Reims last term, all the signs are extremely positive that the expert, varied finisher could match or even better that output in this offensively-geared, free-flowing Monaco side, who have started the new term superbly.

Proving more and more with every passing week that the €40 million fee ASM spent to acquire him was money well spent, Balogun appears destined to keep going from strength to strength working under Hutter and at a club who are masters at developing young talent.

“When my agent told me about the opportunity to sign here, I did not hesitate and told him that I wanted to join AS Monaco since it is a great club, with a great history. Very great players have notably worn these colours. So it was a simple choice and I wanted it to happen very quickly, even if it is never easy to step out of your comfort zone. My loved ones support me a lot and I will do everything to make it the best possible choice,” Balogun insisted on why he chose to depart for ASM.

“It was a natural decision to join Monaco. Being still young, I want to play and prove myself, while developing step by step. I want to continue my momentum from last season, to maintain the same standards and why not do better. Collectively, we want to finish as high as possible in the league, and I will be there to help with that. One thing is certain, we are a great team made up of great players.”

Boasting so many of the desired traits needed in a forward in the modern game, the USMNT star now heads off on international duty to do battle with Germany and Ghana before Metz awaits in Ligue 1 upon his return, where he’ll be eager to continue on his upward trajectory to becoming a bonafide star.

It’s certainly busy and exciting times ahead for the gifted Balogun, who seemingly has the world at his feet in terms of what he can achieve in the beautiful game.