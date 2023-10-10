Monaco, ‘pretty in pink’ to support the fight against breast cancer

The Prince's Palace, in particular, is lit up in pink - © Michael Alesi / Prince's Palace

The Prince’s Palace, the National Council, the Grimaldi Forum and the Oceanographic Museum are all lit up to mark Pink October.

Around twenty of the Principality’s buildings are lit up in pink when night falls. It is an annual event, and part of the Pink October campaign to raise awareness about breast cancer prevention.

Around twenty buildings in the Principality are lit up in pink – © Michael Alesi – Prince’s Palace / National Council / Oceanographic Museum of Monaco / Grimaldi Forum

But these buildings are not the only ones who are taking part in the campaign. The Place du Casino was also ‘in the pink’ on Friday 6 October, with the Casino de Monte-Carlo, the Hôtel de Paris, the Louis XV-Alain Ducasse restaurant and the Salle Empire all illuminated.

And the Hôtel Métropole Monte-Carlo was the host venue for the official launch of Pink October, while celebrating the 13th anniversary of the active involvement of the Pink Ribbon Monaco charity, which promotes early detection of breast cancer.

Among those present were Christophe Robino, Minister for Health and Social Affairs, Benoite Rousseau de Sevelinges, Director of the CHPG and Natasha Frost Savio, President and founder of Pink Ribbon Monaco.

The Hôtel Métropole hosted an evening event organised by Pink Ribbon Monaco – © Communication Department / Frédéric Nebinger

The charity also launched a comprehensive brochure on self-examination. Self-palpation is recommended by the medical profession to detect any visible or tactile abnormalities.