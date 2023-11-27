Princess Charlene has lovely gift for the Cap Fleuri residents

The Princess, who is very concerned about animal welfare, posed with the dogs and volunteers from the Chiens de Cœur charity - © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

The Princess was accompanied by volunteers from the ‘Chiens de Cœur’ charity, which provides animal-assisted therapies to help break the cycle of loneliness.

The residents at the Cap Fleuri retirement home enjoyed a moment of ‘warm fuzzies’ on Thursday, November 23. Princess Charlène visited the faciity, along with volunteers from the ‘Chiens de Cœur’ charity, which, for the past 10 years, has been taking four-legged friends to visit the elderly in the Principality.

The Princess spent time chatting with all the residents at Cap Fleuri – © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

“The volunteers were pleased and delighted to see the Princess,” Sabine Thienpont, vice-president of the charity, told Monaco Info. “We bring the dogs because we see how happy it makes the residents. And for the Princess to take the time to come with us is just brilliant!”

Princess Charlene also took the time to chat with all the residents of Cap Fleuri before giving them an exclusive picture of her children, hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Princess Charlene gave an exclusive picture of her children to each resident at Cap Fleuri – © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

As a reminder, the Princess is the President of the Monaco SPA (animal protection society), and is therefore very committed to animal well-being.