Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Photos

Spectacular Grand Ball of Princes and Princesses in pictures

By Sarah Incari
Published on 16 November 2023
1 minute read
bal-monaco
The event bathes the participants in a unique, princely, and magical atmosphere - © Noble Monte-Carlo
By Sarah Incari
- 16 November 2023
1 minute read

It took place on Saturday 4 November in the sublime setting of the Salle Empire at the Hôtel de Paris. 

With tuxedos for the men, and ballgowns and tiaras for the women, participants donned THE outfit they’ll never wear anywhere else for this exceptional event, part of the proceeds of which go to the Princess Grace Foundation.

Legendary Café de Paris opens again at last

The Golden Oscar for the Golden Voice of the Year was awarded to Vittorio Grigolo at the charity gala organised by Noble Monte-Carlo in partnership with the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer. The great International Tenor took part in the opening ceremony alongside soprano Delia Grâce Noble, both accompanied by the Garde Républicaine Française orchestra.

prince-albert-bal
bal-princes-princesses-monaco
chanteurs-bal-monaco
bal-monaco-princesses

The Grand Ball of Princes and Princesses takes place under the High Patronage of Prince Albert II – © Noble Monte-Carlo 

On its social networks, Noble Monte-Carlo extends its thanks to the Sovereign for his presence, the Mayor of Monaco Georges Marsan for “his support for these artistic and cultural projects that bring together great artists and Stephane Valeri for “the support and complicity of the Société des Bains de Mer,” of which he is CEO since January this year.