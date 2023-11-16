Spectacular Grand Ball of Princes and Princesses in pictures

It took place on Saturday 4 November in the sublime setting of the Salle Empire at the Hôtel de Paris.

With tuxedos for the men, and ballgowns and tiaras for the women, participants donned THE outfit they’ll never wear anywhere else for this exceptional event, part of the proceeds of which go to the Princess Grace Foundation.

The Golden Oscar for the Golden Voice of the Year was awarded to Vittorio Grigolo at the charity gala organised by Noble Monte-Carlo in partnership with the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer. The great International Tenor took part in the opening ceremony alongside soprano Delia Grâce Noble, both accompanied by the Garde Républicaine Française orchestra.

The Grand Ball of Princes and Princesses takes place under the High Patronage of Prince Albert II – © Noble Monte-Carlo

On its social networks, Noble Monte-Carlo extends its thanks to the Sovereign for his presence, the Mayor of Monaco Georges Marsan for “his support for these artistic and cultural projects that bring together great artists“ and Stephane Valeri for “the support and complicity of the Société des Bains de Mer,” of which he is CEO since January this year.