What to do in Monaco in November 2023?

Monaco Tribune has compiled a list of the key events you shouldn’t miss in the Principality this month, as well as some ideas for outings.

The funfair

The fair is back at Port Hercule this year with two new attractions: the King Tower (a 130 kph drop tower that rotates around an axis, taking you up to 45 metres above ground level) and the Jump Zone trampoline course. Play Ball is also making a comeback along with the classic Extazy, Mega Dancer, Combat Spatial, and Jumping Frog… If you need waffles, brioches, crêpes, socca or hot dogs to steady your nerves, head over to the Quai Albert Ier.

More details

Until November 19

11 am – 11 pm daily (midnight on Fridays and Saturdays)

Monte-Carlo Jazz Festival

This year, the Monte-Carlo SBM has added twelve dates at the Opéra Garnier, where you can attend concerts by renowned musicians such as Ibrahim Maalouf, Ron Carter, Marcus Miller, Billy Cobham and Dominique Fils-Aimé. Our article gives you the full programme !

More details

From 17 November to 2 December

Monaco’s National Day

Every year on 19 November, Monaco celebrates Prince’s Day, with a host of activities in store. On Saturday 18 November, head to the Marché de la Condamine for a festive evening, followed at 8.15 pm by fireworks over Port Hercule, then a musical show entitled “Blønd and Blönd and Blónd!” by the Swedish three-piece, Tø, Glär and Mår. On Sunday, along with the traditional celebrations on the Rock, from Monaco Cathedral to the Place du Palais, the singer Nach, whose real name is Anna Chedid, will be performing on stage at the Espace Léo Ferré at 6 pm.

More details

Evening at the Condamine market: from 7.30 pm

Musical show for adults and children aged 10 and over

Centenary exhibitions

The Principality is hosting a number of exhibitions in the centenary year of Prince Rainier III’s birth, “Le Prince Rainier III, un marin avant tout” (Prince Rainier III, above all a sailor), “Le Prince et ses animaux” (The Prince and his animals) and “Le Prince Rainier III, une roseraie en hommage à son épouse” (Prince Rainier III, a rose garden in tribute to his wife) can be seen in the State Apartments at the Prince’s Palace, the Rainier III Zoological Gardens and the Princess Grace rose garden respectively. In the exhibition hall on Quai Antoine I, you can also see the impressive exhibition on the Builder Prince’s life work !

More details

“ Le Prince et ses animaux” : admission €6 – Until 31 December 2023

: admission €6 – Until 31 December 2023 “ Le Prince Rainier III, un marin avant tout” : free admission – Until 31 December 2023

: free admission – Until 31 December 2023 “Prince Rainier III, a rose garden in tribute to his wife” : free admission – Until January 2024

: free admission – Until January 2024 “Le Prince bâtisseur. An ambition for Monaco” (The Builder Prince. An ambition for Monaco): free admission – Until 31 December 2023

