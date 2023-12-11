Analysis: Salisu shines on AS Monaco debut

Making his long-awaited debut for AS Monaco against Stade Rennais, it was only fitting that the Ghanaian star marked the occasion with an accomplished showing throughout the 1-2 win away from home.

Having had his start to life at Les Monegasques scuppered by injury since joining in the summer on a five-year deal, it was impressive how he slotted straight into the team and hardly missed a beat, which was a testament to all his hard work on the training ground to be as prepared as possible.

“Honestly, it was a great feeling that I hadn’t felt in a long time. I needed to make my debut today and I’m very happy I did. I missed everything – the competition, the supporters, the atmosphere. Today I had the chance to experience all that again, it’s great,” Salisu said on his match.

“It was a special match for me, because it was my first game in a long time. We train like we play, so I already knew what to do and what to avoid. So it was really easy for me to adapt.”

Coach Adi Hutter was full of praise when speaking on his fine body of work: “In the locker room, I spoke to all my players saying that he should be congratulated. He’s gone nine months without playing, I’m very happy with his performance. The hardest part is behind him now. Yesterday I was thinking about whether he might start today. He had a good match and was able to show experience, despite being 24 years old. He brought us stability.”

Deployed as the left sided centre back in Hutter’s back three, there was much to admire about his assured performance in all phases of the game.

While his defensive work was where his impact was most keenly felt, his output in possession was still excellent. Passing the ball with composure and accuracy, this helped give his team a firm base to build out from the back, where his wide positioning notably stretched the first line of Rennes’ press to allow ASM to progress more smoothly.

Neat line breaking pass while forming a 4v3 overload

Weighting his passes ideally for the most part and aware of his teammates, this, in combination with his ability to remain calm and knowledge of when to recycle the ball or hit more expansive through balls or line breaking passes, elevated his impact.

Brilliant through ball over the top

Further upside could be extracted from his dribbling, as he carried the ball out with conviction, weaved away from danger smartly and was great at using his hulking frame to protect the ball and withstand pressure.

Switching the focus to his defensive exertions, and he hardly put a foot wrong over the course of his 90 minutes afield.

Executing his actions with authority and clarity, the former Southampton took pleasure flexing his muscles in the duels. Reading the play intelligently before blending brains and brawn when applying his challenges, the Rennes frontline struggled to find any joy against him.

Intimidating, physically imposing and boasting immense strength, how the 191 cm stopper got touchtight when his marker, usually Arnaud Kalimuendo, dropped deep with his back to goal to make life difficult and explosively rose to win a host of headers enhanced his value.

Aggressive touchtight back to goal pressure

Picking up the ball’s flight rapidly and adjusting his feet and body accordingly, this ensured he dealt with crosses into the box soundly, plus provided a threat at attacking set-pieces.

Superb clearing header

Strong header to remove the danger

Fast and awake to danger, the way the speedy Salisu dealt with runs in behind and into the box and assisted his colleagues with covering support was another highlight. Key to his success here was his frequent scanning and how he took up a powerful side-on posture on the balls of his feet so he was awake to danger and could sharply move in a range of directions.

Although he made the odd error, Salisu’s decision making was pretty much spot on, for he usually made great calls when to take on marking assignments, step up, drop back, shift across or help a teammate.

Relishing engaging in duels and showcasing coherent judgement, extra evidence of his effectiveness arose from what a tough night at the office his nominal opponent Kalimuendo endured, as the talented youngster had no shots, completed zero dribbles, enjoyed no touches inside the box, lost the ball eight times, made no passes into the final third and could only manage five total passes before being substituted in the 63rd minute.

By the numbers, Salisu’s 10 won duels, nine ball recoveries, three won aerial duels, three clearances, two interceptions, nine passes into the final third and 41 total completed passes aptly depicted his quality match.

Salisu’s Heat Map

Salisu also commendably made a special point of thanking his teammates for all their help following his memorable return to action. “They were very happy for me that I was returning to competitive action after a long time. I am very grateful for all the support they have shown me since the beginning. I really want to thank them. Today I already felt 100% capable, since I managed to play 90 minutes,” he reflected.

Hitting the ground running superbly, the now fully fit and healthy Salisu will have been filled with confidence following his classy comeback.

Giving Hutter another quality option in defence, Salisu, who boasts plenty of high level experience in the Premier League, La Liga and on the international stage, appears set to be a huge asset for this high-flying Monaco.

Laying the platform for him to achieve his aim of cementing a starting berth at Les Rouge et Blanc, his outstanding debut could be the catalyst for him to do just that in his quest to get back to his best.

Giving a brilliant demonstration of what he brings to the table, the early signs are very positive indeed that the capture of Salisu will be a fine one for ASM after his time at Southampton ended on a negative note and in Premier League relegation.