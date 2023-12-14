AS Monaco reissues collector’s jersey

Who better than Ludovic Giuly to pose in the famous shirt? (Photo © AS Monaco)

On Tuesday, the Principality club announced a limited (re)edition of the shirt from the incredible 2003-2004 Champions League campaign.

As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of AS Monaco’s unforgettable Champions League final this season, the club and COPA decided to pay tribute to one of the finest chapters in the club’s history by marketing a replica of the shirt worn during that epic campaign.

While it is a faithful version of the shirt from that era, this collector’s jersey also boasts, for the first time, an NFC chip under the Champions League badge on the right sleeve.

Surprises galore

This will give fans access, via their smartphones and the ZATAP app, to exclusive content and a host of surprises to do with that unforgettable European adventure.

A way of reliving Didier Deschamps’ side’s finest moments, and in particular the magical quarter-final against Galacticos Real Madrid, which AS Monaco fans still talk about.

The Monegasque Club has regularly partnered with the COPA brand in recent years to bring some of its legendary kit back to life, for example from the 1982/1983 and 1987/1988 seasons, as well as the 1996/1997 shirt last year.

Fans should note that an autograph session with Ludovic Giuly and Gaël Givet will take place outside the Stade Louis-II at 7.45 pm ahead of Friday evening’s match against Olympique Lyonnais (9 pm).