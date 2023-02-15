“AS Monaco is in my heart”: An interview with Christophe Scarlot

Monaco Tribune is giving loyal ASM supporters a voice in the series “AS Monaco is in my heart”. ” Our third meeting is with Christophe Scarlot (45), vice-president of the Club des Supporters de Monaco (Monaco Supporters’ Club – CSM) and a gaming employee at Monte-Carlo Casino.

What is your role and what are your responsibilities within the CSM?

I am in contact with the club, along with Laurent Maire, President of the Monaco Supporters’ Club, and Sandra Petit, the General Secretary. We make requests concerning our trips or organising our tifos, like for our 70th anniversary. At the beginning of the season, for example, we asked to have a meeting with the new recruits, along with the captain (Wissam Ben Yedder) and the vice-captain (Axel Disasi), attended by Paul Mitchell, to talk about what AS Monaco means to us. This shirt, this club, these colours.

AS Monaco is like a national team. For us, if you are wearing the AS Monaco shirt, you are wearing the Principality’s shirt Christophe Scarlot

How did you fall in love with AS Monaco?

It was when I was a kid. I used to play football myself. The family loved it too. I was also a ball boy in the old Louis II and in the new one. I started to seriously support the club and I’ve been a season ticket holder for a good 15 years. It is difficult not to fall in love with AS Monaco when you are born or raised here. AS Monaco is like a national team. We support the club like a Frenchman would support the French team at the World Cup. For us, if you are wearing the AS Monaco shirt, you are wearing the Principality’s shirt.

You mentioned the Louis II stadium. What do you think about how it has changed? From a ground-breaking stadium at its inauguration to one that is criticised today…

I’m one of the supporters who are pushing for a big change. There is no denying that the stadium is getting old. This is the main reason for the low attendance. The lack of entertainment around the stadium makes for a gloomy atmosphere. It can’t go on like this. I am lucky enough to go to a lot of away games and I can tell you that the difference is sometimes mind-boggling, even in much smaller clubs. AS Monaco deserves better than the current Louis II stadium.

What are your favourite memories as a supporter?

(He smiles) Like many of us, the European campaign in 2004, obviously. The games against La Coruna, Real Madrid, Chelsea… It was unforgettable. The emotions are indescribable.

Which players have made the biggest impression on you?

The magician, Glen Hoddle. But also, Marcelo Gallardo, as a player but also as a personality. And then Ludovic Giuly, for everything he did. He left his mark on his generation.

And who is your favourite player in today’s squad?

Breel Embolo! I took a real shine to him when he joined the club. He’s cheerful, he’s humble, he’s approachable, and he’s effective on the pitch… I bought his shirt straight away.

My dream is to see the Louis II stadium modernised and above all filled at every match Christophe Scarlot

What do you think of the current season?

It’s a mixed bag. We lost a key player (Benoît Badiashile) in the off-season, and he hasn’t been replaced. We’ve got Chrislain Matsima back, but if one of our defenders gets injured, we could be in trouble. We will see if our European adventure continues after Leverkusen. But besides that, we are lucky to bring on some great talents through our training centre. I am thinking about Eliesse Ben Seghir of course.

What would be a successful season for you?

With the number of points we have now, a second place in Ligue 1 and a good run in the Europa League. There are some great teams this year like Barcelona and Arsenal, but why not try to reach the last four.

What is your wildest dream as an ASM fan?

Unlike many people, it is not about results or a particular title. My dream is to see the Louis II stadium modernised and above all filled at every match. That way we can feel at home, even against Paris Saint-Germain, Olympique de Marseille or OGC Nice.

What do you think of the new project since Dmitry Rybolovlev arrived?

The club has two incredible facilities since the opening of the Performance Centre and La Diagonale. We have everything we need for the professionals and young people to progress and get results quickly. I was fortunate enough to visit them both. They are fabulous. The facilities are worthy of the biggest European clubs. I’m also delighted with the bond we have with the club. The management and the club are close to the fans. Which is great.

What are the main challenges for the CSM?

(He smiles) This year we celebrated our 70th anniversary. Now, for the club’s 100th anniversary, we are aiming for the 1000-member mark. There are currently 800 of us. We will do everything we can to make it happen and celebrate the anniversary in style.