AS Monaco and sports apparel brand Copa have partnered to give fans a taste of the past with a limited-edition replica of the 1987-88 AS Monaco football jersey. That season, AS Monaco won its 5th French Premier League.
The team, led by captain and goalkeeper Jean-Luc Ettori, is about to win its 5th French Premier League title, beating the Girondins, Bordeaux, and Montpellier.
A jersey designed by Princess Grace
The limited-edition jersey can be bought subject to availability on the AS Monaco online store and costs 65 euros.