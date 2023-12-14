Global plan for environmentally-friendly transport discussed by 31 countries in Monaco

The 2nd Monaco Hydrogen Forum was held on 27 and 28 November at the Hôtel Hermitage. Governments, industry players, start-ups and international experts were gathered to discuss renewable hydrogen.

Three years ago, the Monaco Hydrogen Alliance was set up to promote the use of renewable hydrogen in land, air and sea transport. Chaired by John Rossant, the Alliance organised a forum in Monaco for the second year running, bringing together its members, public and private stakeholders, industry leaders and political decision-makers. A total of 240 representatives attended from Africa, the Middle East, the European Union and Scandinavia.

“1/3 of greenhouse gas emissions are produced by the transport sector, and the Prince’s Government sees hydrogen as a solution for the future. It is now actively monitoring the sector and identifying innovative initiatives and start-ups […] We are keeping an eye on hydrogen solutions for the maritime sector and the yachting community,” said Céline Caron-Dagioni, Monaco’s Minister of Public Works, the Environment and Urban Development, in her speech.

German company wins award

The Alliance awarded the 2nd Monaco Prize for Innovation in Renewable Hydrogen and Transportation, which it launched in spring 2022. The global competition assessed 55 solutions from 15 countries. H2FLY, a Stuttgart-based developer specialising in hydrogen fuel cell technologies for aviation, was awarded this year’s prize.

