Help organise the open stage at Fort Antoine in 2024

The event welcoming young talent from the Principality will return in July.

Young people are invited to take part in the organisation of this open stage dedicated to 18-30 year-olds, which aims to showcase their artistic talents, whatever their field (dance, theatre, music, painting…). It’s an opportunity to “discover what goes on behind the scenes and take part in the Principality’s cultural life”, according to the Department of Cultural Affairs.

From registration management to communications, technical aspects, artistic choices and logistics, the young people will follow every aspect of the event’s preparation, and will be able to share their ideas with the project leaders.

The MAGIC Monaco event will not take place in 2024

To join the organising committee (or for any information), send an email to fortantoine@gouv.mc by January 19, 2024. Conditions for participation: