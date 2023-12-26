Monaco's Best
In brief

The MAGIC Monaco event will not take place in 2024

By Paul Charoy
Published on 26 December 2023
1 minute read
magic-monaco-cosplay
Each year, a cosplay competition is organised. ©Press Office
By Paul Charoy
- 26 December 2023
1 minute read

In the Principality, it’s the place to be for lovers of manga, video games and pop culture.

The news broke on the event’s Facebook page a few days ago: “We regret to announce that an unexpected event has prevented us from organising the 7th edition of MAGIC scheduled for February 24, 2024 at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco. Thank you for your understanding and support.” 

Last year, the exhibition – held under the patronage of Princess Charlene – made a comeback after a three-year absence. Thomas Pesquet, Yōichi Takahashi, author of the manga Olive et Tom, and basketball player Ronny Turiaf were all in the Principality to meet pop culture fans. The date for the 2024 event was announced just a few weeks after the close of the sixth edition.

“It’s a disaster for all of us fans”

On Facebook, future visitors to the event did not hide their sadness, but also their support in the face of the organisation’s announcement. “I hope it’s nothing serious. You have my full support,” wrote one user. “No, the only interesting event in the whole of the 06,” lamented a second. “It’s a disaster for all of us fans,” says one enthusiast, while others say they’ll be there “in 2025”.

