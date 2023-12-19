Monaco's Best
Kids Tour ends year in style at Monaco Christmas Village

By Romain Boisaubert
Published on 19 December 2023
1 minute read
kids-tour-christmas-village-monaco
Bouba was there too, of course (Photo © AS Monaco)
Nearly 150 children stopped by throughout Saturday for the 14th leg of the season. 

The Principality’s Christmas market was illuminated – with smiles!

Alongside Caio Henrique, who carried out a marathon autograph signing session, and Bouba, young ASM fans accompanied by their parents were able to enjoy a wide range of activities, including an accuracy contest on a giant dartboard, a quiz on AS Monaco, an immersive virtual tour of the Louis-II stadium and games of FC 24.

AS Monaco players involved in the Kids Tour

“It’s important to share moments like this with children from Monaco and the surrounding area,” said the Brazilian international. These are the supporters of tomorrow, the ones who will come and cheer us on at the Stade Louis-II, and we need to be close to them. It’s a real pleasure to be here today, especially in this magnificent setting with the Christmas village right next door.”

Why AS Monaco is ever closer to its supporters

Launched on 2 September in Cap-d’Ail, season 2 of the Kids Tour has already stopped off in thirteen towns in three countries. Three players from the professional squad (Köhn, Vanderson and Caio Henrique) and seven players from the Academy have already visited the young AS Monaco fans.

