The match between AS Monaco and SCO Angers gave the club the opportunity to organise their “Tous au Stade” (Let’s go to the match) initiative again, enabling nearly 1,500 young members of sports associations from the Côte d’Azur District and the Mediterranean League to come along to encourage the Monegasques.

A few days after the season’s first public training session at the La Turbie Performance Centre, the Monaco club had another treat in store for its supporters. School holidays, mild spring-like weather, tickets costing 1€ for under 16s and women as part of the “Octobre Rose 2022” breast cancer awareness campaign… perfect ingredients for a great show at the Stade Louis II on Sunday. And the icing on the cake was AS Monaco’s convincing win over Angers.

©AS Monaco

In addition to the Kids Tour, which was in Pégomas last Friday for its seventh leg, having already visited Monaco, Saint-Martin-Vésubie, Cap d’Ail, La Turbie, Breil-sur-Roya, and Montpellier, and heading soon to L’Escarène (2 November) and Villefranche-sur-Mer (6 November), the “Tous au Stade” event certainly won over the young AS Monaco fans.

©AS Monaco

After having enabled more than 4,000 young amateur footballers from the region to support Les Rouge et Blanc against Eindhoven, Metz and Troyes last season, this latest event drew more than 1,500 of them to experience the win against Angers.

“Fair play” licensees rewarded at the Performance Centre

A few hours before the match, AS Monaco also hosted the “Green Card” awards ceremony. Introduced by the Mediterranean League three seasons ago in the male U14, futsal U18 and female U18 categories, the scheme promotes good behaviour on the field and rewards fair play on the part of the region’s amateur players.

©AS Monaco

Nearly thirty members of sports associations were invited to the Performance Centre, in the presence of the Mediterranean League’s President, Eric Borghini, and the Regional Technical Director, Laurent Mouret.

©Romain Boisaubert/Monaco Tribune

They also received a T-shirt, a book, and an AS Monaco scarf. The season’s fairest players even received a Red and White shirt emblazoned with their own name.