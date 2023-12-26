Lisa Caussin-Battaglia, jet-ski vice-world champion: “Too many mechanical problems”

The Monegasque jet-skier finished runner-up in the women’s world championship after a mentally exhausting season, having experienced numerous problems on her machine.

2023 was a season that’s bound to leave her with many regrets. Stronger than the competition, Lisa Caussin-Battaglia had to battle throughout the year against… her own jet-ski, dating from 2017 and far from the standards of those of her rivals.

Betrayed by her machine on countless occasions, with several breakages, the Monegasque once again ended the season in Thailand this December with mechanical problems.

“It’s a great disappointment,” she told us on her return to the Rock. “I had everything I needed to finally aim for the title. But I had too many mechanical problems throughout the season, four times out of five races.”

A new start in 2024?

Further problems in this final round in Pattaya forced her to retire from the men’s course and finish only sixth in the women’s. It was enough to narrowly miss out on the title.

“I’m already trying to look ahead to next season, hoping to have a trouble-free 2024 season. But to do that, I’m going to have to find a solution by buying new equipment.”

VIDEO: A day with Lisa Caussin Battaglia, vice world champion in jetskiing

After a few well-deserved days’ rest in the Auron resort, Lisa Caussin-Battaglia will focus on preparing for the new season, with the first round in Vietnam scheduled for March.

But before that, the Monegasque may reveal a surprise. “New adventures are opening up for me,” she shares with a smile. “I’ll make an announcement very soon.” 2024 promises to be a rich one for the jet-skier from the Rock.