Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Photos

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene help Santa do his rounds in Monaco

By Camille Esteve
Published on 22 December 2023
1 minute read
christmas-princes-palace-monaco
Father Christmas teamed up with the Prince and Princess - © Eric Mathon / Prince's Palace
By Camille Esteve
- 22 December 2023
1 minute read

We bring you some photo highlights of this magical event in the Cour d’Honneur at the Prince’s Palace.

It’s another lovely tradition for the festive season in Monaco. On Wednesday 20 December, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène handed out Christmas presents to 680 children aged between five and twelve.

princesse-charlene-prince-albert-ii-monaco-noel
princesse-charlene-noel-monaco
princesse-charlene-monaco-cadeaux-noel
prince-albert-ii-noel-monaco
louis-ducruet-noel-monaco
680 children from the Principality received a gift – © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

Princely Family’s Christmas photo revealed

The proceedings took place in the Cour d’Honneur at the Prince’s Palace, which was suitably decorated for the occasion, with Father Christmas supervising, of course. Princess Stéphanie’s children, Louis Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb, also took part.

prince-albert-ii-princesse-charlene-monaco-cadeaux-noel-monaco
prince-albert-ii-princesse-charlene-lous-ducruet-camille-gottlieb-noel
princesse-charlene-prince-albert-ii-noel-palais-princier
Louis Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb helped the Prince and Princess give out the presents – © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace