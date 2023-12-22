Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene help Santa do his rounds in Monaco

Father Christmas teamed up with the Prince and Princess - © Eric Mathon / Prince's Palace

We bring you some photo highlights of this magical event in the Cour d’Honneur at the Prince’s Palace.

It’s another lovely tradition for the festive season in Monaco. On Wednesday 20 December, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène handed out Christmas presents to 680 children aged between five and twelve.

680 children from the Principality received a gift – © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

Princely Family’s Christmas photo revealed

The proceedings took place in the Cour d’Honneur at the Prince’s Palace, which was suitably decorated for the occasion, with Father Christmas supervising, of course. Princess Stéphanie’s children, Louis Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb, also took part.