Princely Family’s Christmas photo revealed

Prince Albert II and Hereditary Prince Jacques are both sporting bow ties. Princesses Charlene and Gabriella are dressed in velvet - © Eric Mathon / Prince's Palace

In keeping with tradition, Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella posed for the annual holiday season photo.

The Prince’s Palace published the Princely Family’s lovely Christmas photo on Friday December 15. In keeping with the tradition established by Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace, with their children Princess Caroline, Hereditary Prince Albert and Princess Stéphanie, the Princely Couple and Twins posed in front of the Palace’s lovely tree.

The Princely Family posed in front of the tree – © Eric Mathon /Prince’s Palace

This year, Prince Albert II and Hereditary Prince Jacques opted for smart suits, complete with bow tie. Princesses Charlene and Gabriella are wearing elegant velvet dresses. Princess Charlene is in a long, flowing gown in burnished gold, while Princess Gabriella wore a plum-coloured dress with flounced sleeves. It’s not the first time that the two Princesses have worn similar outfits. At the last National Holiday, they wore the same outfit, but in different colours.

A fine tradition

Every year, Monegasques and residents alike look forward to seeing the Princely Family’s Christmas photo. Here are a few photos from previous years: