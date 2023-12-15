Monaco's Best
Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene give out Monaco Red Cross Christmas parcels

By Camille Esteve
Published on 15 December 2023
red-cross-monaco-gifts-princely-couple
Every year the Princely Couple hands out Christmas parcels to Monaco Red Cross beneficiaries - © Eric Mathon / Prince's Palace
Gifts for the children and delicious food parcels!

It’s a lovely annual tradition that takes place a few days before Christmas. On Thursday 14 December, the Princely Couple handed out parcels prepared by the Monaco Red Cross, a charity that is chaired by the Sovereign.

After watching a wonderful show staged by the children from the Rosine Sanmori daycare centre, which is run by the Monaco Red Cross, the Prince and Princess presented a gift to each of the little ones.

prince-albert-ii-princesse-charlene-noel-croix-rouge
princesse-charlene-croix-rouge-monaco
monaco-croix-rouge-monegasque-noel
croix-rouge-monaco-noel-couple-princier
Gourmet food parcels were handed out at the Monaco Red Cross headquarters © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

Monegasque Red Cross awarded medal by Order for International Merit of Blood

Then it was time to give out gourmet food parcels, this time to Monaco Red Cross beneficiaries. This gave Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène the chance to meet the recipients and chat with them in a warm and relaxed atmosphere, in the run-up to the festive season.

croix-rouge-monaco-aines-prince-albert-ii-princesse-charlene
prince-albert-ii-princesse-charlene-croix-rouge-monegasque
princesse-charlene-prince-albert-ii-croix-rouge-monaco
The Princely Couple were able to chat with the Monaco Red Cross beneficiaries – © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace