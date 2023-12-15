Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene give out Monaco Red Cross Christmas parcels

Every year the Princely Couple hands out Christmas parcels to Monaco Red Cross beneficiaries - © Eric Mathon / Prince's Palace

Gifts for the children and delicious food parcels!

It’s a lovely annual tradition that takes place a few days before Christmas. On Thursday 14 December, the Princely Couple handed out parcels prepared by the Monaco Red Cross, a charity that is chaired by the Sovereign.

After watching a wonderful show staged by the children from the Rosine Sanmori daycare centre, which is run by the Monaco Red Cross, the Prince and Princess presented a gift to each of the little ones.

Gourmet food parcels were handed out at the Monaco Red Cross headquarters © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

Then it was time to give out gourmet food parcels, this time to Monaco Red Cross beneficiaries. This gave Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène the chance to meet the recipients and chat with them in a warm and relaxed atmosphere, in the run-up to the festive season.