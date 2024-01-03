Three Takeaways from AS Monaco’s loss vs. Reims

Despite AS Monaco holding the ascendancy in terms of possession (57% to 43%), shots inside the box (6 to 5), passes in the opposition half (226 to 145), completed progressive passes (87 to 66) and total accurate passes (479 to 316) in their 1-3 loss against Reims, it just wasn’t to be their day.

Even though things could have been different on another night and they were certainly made to pay for any missteps by their clinical opponents, this isn’t to say they deserved to win, though, for ASM were nowhere near their usual standard, which is something Adi Hutter pointed out afterwards.

With this in mind, here’s three takeaways from their clash with Reims.

Uncharacteristically Sub-Par Showing

When speaking after Monaco’s frustrating Ligue 1 loss vs. Reims at home, Hutter cut a disappointed figure, knowing this was a valuable three points they’d given up courtesy of their unsatisfactory showing in front of their home crowd inside the Stade Louis II.

Losing a crucial chance to cut the deficit to Paris Saint-Germain atop the table and overtake rivals OGC Nice for second, he’ll be desperate for his team to bounce back and put this result quickly in the rear vision mirror.

While the outcome was a huge negative, most worrying for Hutter was the performance, which was far below the high level his side have typically been operating at this term and a real downer after their incredible cup triumph over RC Lens last weekend.

“First of all, I think it’s AS Monaco’s worst match since I arrived at the club. Everyone was obviously very upset in the locker room after the match. We are also very disappointed for our supporters, who deserved better. We must learn from this defeat. Maybe it’s better that it arrives now rather than in a few weeks. We have to accept it and learn from it, but I can’t take anything positive from tonight,” a dejected Hutter insisted.

“It’s a defeat that comes after our cup qualification in Lens to remind us that every victory is earned and won through a big fight. With this kind of performance, we cannot hope to reach the top three at the end of the season. I am responsible for this team, and I did not expect this match after our performance in the Coupe de France, which was completely different. When you’re AS Monaco, you can’t lose like that.

“I am angry after this defeat. In any case, it may be important for the future, in order to change things. I also have to be self-critical. I have over 1000 matches as a player and coach, and I know these kinds of matches can happen. It’s up to us to react.”

Wanting an immediate response from his troops, expect Les Monegasques to come out firing for their next clash with Rodez in the cup, as they’ll be chomping at the bit to rebound and prove this Reims defeat was just a blip.

International Duty Absentees Sorely Missed

With Les Monegasques missing a host of key players due to AFCON and Asian Cup commitments such as Wilfried Singo, Mohammed Salisu, Ismail Jakobs, Krepin Diatta, Mohamed Camara and Takumi Minamino, this clearly didn’t help them for this one against Reims, who have also lost many heavy hitters courtesy of these tournaments.

ASM vs. Reims Average Positions

Forced to do without so many vital figures, this definitely isn’t ideal and there’s no doubting ASM felt the aforementioned absences in all areas of the pitch. But Monaco will have to get used to doing without them for a fair bit longer too, meaning the current crop will need to step up and prove their worth – just like they did in that famous Coupe de France victory vs. Lens.

Boasting plenty of quality still in their ranks and with new signing in the versatile Thilo Kehrer set to be a huge asset, Monaco will back themselves to get things back on track rapidly, as they’ll be determined to navigate this period as well as possible.

Zakaria Monaco’s Best

Definitely one of ASM’s better performers from this tough day at the office, Denis Zakaria underlined his worth with a strong display in the heart of midfield.

Putting in a shift full of energy and commitment, he was regularly on hand to support his backline, chime in with crucial interventions and to impose himself on proceedings.

Such a valuable defensive presence due to his unique blend of size, athleticism and physicality, the way he covered the turf to assist his colleagues, pressed assertively and held his own in duels both on and the ground and in the saw him play his part admirably without possession.

Meanwhile, in possession, the Swiss international was coherent with the ball at his feet, knowing when to crisply keep things ticking over with his passing, hit the odd more expansive pass when the opportunity arose and drive forward on the dribble.

By the numbers, the fact he completed 11 ball recoveries, six interceptions, five passes into the final third, three clearances, three dribbles and 49 of his 54 attempted passes underlined his accomplished body of work.

Zakaria’s Heat Map

Zakaria’s Pass Map

Although the result wasn’t ideal, it was positive to see the experienced campaigner produce another solid outing, as the multifaceted, tactically flexible Zakaria continues his encouraging start to life on the French Riviera since joining in the summer.