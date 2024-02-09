Monaco Run Gramaglia 2024: what disruptions to expect this weekend

Around 150 volunteers aim to make the event a success over the weekend - © Communication Department / Stéphane Danna

The event will feature a number of renowned athletes, including Ellis Cross, Jonathan Davies and Sarah Astin.

Advertising

Port Hercule will be the starting point for several events in the Principality’s big running festival on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 February, These include the 1st edition of the Trail du Mont Agel, taking place on Saturday and featuring a 30km route. In Monaco itself, there will be some impact on traffic, parking and bus routes.

Road closures

Quai Albert Ier: from Thursday 8 February at 10 am to Monday 12 February at 8 am.

Quai des États-Unis (between the restricted-access quay area and the intersection with route de la Piscine), route de la Piscine and South dock: Saturday 10 February from 8 am to 9 am, and Sunday 11 February from 8.50 am to 11.30 am.

Avenue J.-F. Kennedy, boulevard Louis II, avenue Princesse Grace and the Portier, Monte-Carlo Sporting and Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel roundabouts: Sunday 11 February from 8.50 am to 11.30 am (access arrangements will be made for local residents depending on the race schedule).

No parking

Quai Albert Ier: from Thursday 8 February at 10 am to Monday 12 February at 8 am.

Avenue J.-F. Kennedy, boulevard Louis II and avenue Princesse Grace: from Saturday 10 February at 12 noon to Sunday 11 February at 12 noon.

Avenue Hector Otto, opposite no. 20, in the entire two-wheeler zone: from 11pm on Saturday 10 February to 12am on Sunday 11 February.

Quai des États-Unis (between the restricted-access quay area and the intersection with route de la Piscine), route de la Piscine, Louis Chiron bend, Jules Soccal wharf and South dock: Saturday 10 February from 11 pm to Sunday 11 February at 12 noon.

Bus diversions or cancellations

Line 1 (CAM): diversion from boulevard Albert Ier, towards avenue d’Ostende, from start of the service to 12 noon.

Line 5 (CAM): diversion from the Madone roundabout towards Boulevard des Moulins, with a terminus at Place des Moulins.

Line 6 (CAM): no service until 12 noon.

Line 7 (CAM): no service on Sunday.

Intercity routes 80: diversion via boulevard des Moulins – boulevard d’Italie until 12pm (in both directions).

Please note that the Avenue Princesse Grace stops will not be served, nor the “Kennedy”, “Auditorium Rainier III”, “Portier”, “Spélugues”, “Citronniers” and “Place du Casino” stops until 12pm.

Find out all about the event here.