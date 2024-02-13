Three takeaways from AS Monaco’s thrilling win over OGC Nice

AS Monaco recorded their first Ligue 1 victory of 2024 by producing an accomplished display to defeat rivals OGC Nice in a captivating derby clash at the Allianz Riviera.

Advertising

In a match littered with drama, Les Monegasques did just enough to get the job done, with a double from Denis Zakaria and Aleksandr Golovin’s late winner sealing all three points.

With this in mind, this gives us the opportunity to focus on three takeaways from this entertaining encounter.

Zakaria’s exceptional performance

Deployed in his most familiar central midfield station, Zakaria’s sensational man of the match performance was integral towards AS Monaco recording a superb triumph over Nice.

Scoring an absolute screamer to give his team the lead before powering home a fine header to propel them back ahead after Nice had levelled for the first time, he certainly came up big when his team needed him.

Zakaria’s sensational long range strike

Superb header by Zakaria for his second

Zakaria’s Goal Map

His impressive showing wasn’t solely down to his goal scoring prowess, though, for he contributed hugely on the defensive end by applying some vital interventions, chiming in with a host of loose ball recoveries and stamping his mark due to his physicality and athleticism to hold his own in duels both on the ground and in the air.

Also crisp in possession, where he passed the ball coherently to breathe life into attacks and embarked on some driving dribbles to gain territory for Les Monegasques, this added to his worth.

By the numbers, his seven passes into the final third, six ball recoveries, four won headers, three clearances and 48 completed passes at 87% punctuated his exceptional body of work.

Zakaria’s Heat Map

Coach Adi Hutter was rightfully full of praise for the man he knows so well having coached him at three separate clubs, stating: “You know that I have a pretty special relationship with Denis, since we defended three clubs together. I knew him when he started at Young Boys in Bern at 18, then in Monchengladbach and now here in Monaco. He’s a great player with a lot of experience. He scored two fantastic goals, and I think he can be an important leader in the future.”

Much-needed victory for Hutter’s ASM

Having been in a poor run of form in recent times coming into this one, which had meant they were yet to win a Ligue 1 match this year and suffered a shock Coupe de France exit at the hands of Rouen, this thrilling victory was massive to restore some positivity to the Principality club.

Desperate for a reaction from his team especially after their frustrating cup loss, the Austrian tactician got precisely that from his team, who bounced back in fine style on the big stage away from home in a match where Hutter opted for a base 4-2-3-1 formation.

Although they let their lead slip twice and endured plenty of tough situations in this clash, the fact they kept at it, showed great character and never gave up was a huge upside associated with the win.

“Personally I am very happy with our performance, with the reaction my players showed today, and obviously proud of this victory in the derby,” a jubilant Hutter explained.

“The best thing that can happen in football is to give a response on the pitch. My players showed what it took to react after the elimination in Rouen. I insist on the fact that it is not easy to score three goals here in Nice, who have achieved 12 clean sheets since the start of the season. We made an impact and were united to achieve this result. We were under pressure and came back to a point in Nice this evening. So winning here is a great feeling.”

Kohn’s heroics

Although he let in two goals, which he was powerless to stop, there’s no doubting Philipp Kohn’s strong showing between the posts was vital towards the victory on a night where Monaco’s Swiss stars rose to the occasion.

Making a string of brilliant stops to deny the home side, most notably from Morgan Sanson and Evann Guessand, his razor sharp reflexes, awareness and command of his area ensured he was a formidable obstacle to overcome.

Great save from Sanson’s terrific shot

Immense save from close range by Kohn

Shining brightly when his team needed him, this latest victory now puts Monaco right back in the hunt for Champions League qualification, for they sit third in the Ligue 1 standings just one point behind Nice. And for that, they owe plenty to the exploits of the outstanding Kohn.