Events

What is AS Monaco’s new ÜNSEME Cup?

By Romain Boisaubert
Published on 16 February 2024
1 minute read
La-Turbie
La Turbie will be the venue for the first edition of this new competition for youngsters (Photo © La Turbie)
By Romain Boisaubert
16 February 2024
1 minute read

The Principality’s club is launching a major football tournament aimed at 14- and 15-year-olds from AS Monaco’s partner towns. 

The competition will take place on 29 April at the La Turbie stadium. Cap-d’Ail, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Beausoleil, Eze, Peille, La Turbie, Menton and Dolceacqua (Italy) will all compete for the trophy.

The winners will have the opportunity to experience a unique moment at the Performance Centre, meeting the AS Monaco players.

In the spirit of the Munegu Cup

After the Munegu Cup, open to the Principality’s 8 and 9 year-old schoolchildren (the second edition is scheduled for 28 May), AS Monaco is launching a second sporting event for the Principality’s youngsters.

Players aged 14 or 15 who wish to represent their town in the 1st edition of the ÜNSEME Cup can register before 15 March by clicking here.