Who shone at the Monaco Run Gramaglia?

It was another popular success for the Monaco Run Gramaglia (Photo © Communication Department - Frédéric Nebinger)

Over 2,700 runners and walkers took part in the Monaco Run Gramaglia 2024, which was celebrating its 14th edition this year.

Advertising

Despite unpredictable weather, the landmark running event, organised by the Monegasque Athletics Federation, was another popular success.

It started on Saturday with the ‘Trail du Mont Agel’, a brand-new event that delighted 550 runners.

Unusual sports: the Beausoleil stairs

On the City Trail, with its 1100 uphill stairs, it was Slovenia’s Timotej Becan who took first place with a time of 45:19. Hungary’s Vanda Lovei won the women’s race in 56:21.

AS Monaco Athlétisme representatives Geoffrey Lanoë finished fourth and Nadezhda Soloveva fifth.

Families, along with Paula Radcliffe, gathered in the afternoon on Port Hercule for “Families on Track”, a 5km relay race.

Yann Schrub wins the Hoka 5 km race

On Sunday, the Hoka 5km and 10km races were the business of the day, with a total of 1,700 runners lining up at the start.

The Monaco Run Gramaglia’s flagship event, the Hoka 5km, saw Frenchman Yann Schrub triumph in 13:22, followed by Abdullahi Dahir Rabi (13:24) and Niels Laros (13:26).

Prince Albert II on the start line – © Communication Department / Frédéric Nebinger

AS Monaco’s top team member, Armand Iurea, came 94th overall. In the women’s race, victory went to Likina Amebaw in 14:35.

In the 10km, Anthony Barrière won the men’s race in a time of 30:43, while in the women’s race Marie Perrier crossed the finish line in 35:09.

As part of the Monaco Run Gramaglia event, the Pink Ribbon charity walk, in support of the fight against breast cancer, took nearly 300 participants around the streets of the Principality.