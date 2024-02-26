Young talents? Bring out your inner artist on the Fort Antoine stage

On July 19, 18-30 year olds can come and perform at Fort Antoine, at the second edition of the Open Stage, ‘Les Talents du Fort’.

Given the success of its first edition, the Open Stage will be back in 2024. Organised by the Cultural Affairs Department, as part of its youth initiatives, the event aims to promote the discovery and emergence of young talents.

From music to dance to theatre, all artistic disciplines are welcome. All you have to do is to apply by April 20, 2024, by completing the online registration form.

© Prince’s Government

The event is open to all young Monegasques (attending school, resident, or having a link with the Principality), aged 18 to 30.

For further information, please contact fortantoine@gouv.mc.

A professional springboard for amateur singers