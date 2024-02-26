Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
In brief

Young talents? Bring out your inner artist on the Fort Antoine stage

By Milla Lanciego
Published on 26 February 2024
1 minute read
young-talents-on-stage
© Monaco Info
By Milla Lanciego
- 26 February 2024
1 minute read

On July 19, 18-30 year olds can come and perform at Fort Antoine, at the second edition of the Open Stage, ‘Les Talents du Fort’.

Advertising

Given the success of its first edition, the Open Stage will be back in 2024. Organised by the Cultural Affairs Department, as part of its youth initiatives, the event aims to promote the discovery and emergence of young talents.

From music to dance to theatre, all artistic disciplines are welcome. All you have to do is to apply by April 20, 2024, by completing the online registration form.

© Prince’s Government

The event is open to all young Monegasques (attending school, resident, or having a link with the Principality), aged 18 to 30.

For further information, please contact fortantoine@gouv.mc.

A professional springboard for amateur singers