Celebrate St Patrick’s Day at La Condamine market

The Place d’Armes food halls will be decked out in green white and gold on 17 March 2024.

It’s almost time to dig out your best costumes. As every year, the Principality will be celebrating St Patrick’s Day on Sunday 17 March. The whole town will be going green in honour of the traditional Irish national holiday. Always up for a celebration, La Condamine market is organising a special day to mark the occasion.

The official poster – © Monaco Town Council

From 12 noon onwards, you’ll be able to see your favourite shopkeepers dressed in their finest Irish costume. The atmosphere will transport you straight to the Emerald Isle, with decorations, music, traditional dishes and a group of Irish dancers.

There’s no need to book – entry is free and open to all. So, happy St Patrick’s Day!