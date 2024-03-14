Flavio Briatore exports his Billionaire events to Saint Moritz

The Billionaire adventure began in Porto Cervo, Sardinia in 1998 at a club frequented by the international jet-set - © Stéphane Valeri via Facebook

Following on from the success of its cabaret evenings in Sardinia, Dubai and Monaco, Billionaire continues to expand

Advertising

Via Majestas, his luxury hotel, catering and events group, the Monegasque resident has signed a partnership agreement with the Grand Hotel des Bains Kempinski 5* in Saint-Moritz, which will host the extraordinary dinner show.

Billionaire is due to open in in December 2024, and work on the venue is already underway. As stated in a press release, the new destination “is part of Majestas’ international growth and development plan, moving into venues that are popular with the international jet set to offer guests a unique experience that combines luxury dining with top-quality entertainment.”

The concept is already up and running in Dubai throughout the year, as well as in Porto Cervo and Monaco in the summer, at the legendary Sporting Monte-Carlo. For Flavio Briatore and his staff, being able to perform at the Grand Hotel des Bains Kempinski – which is part of Kempinski Hotels, the oldest group of luxury hotels in Europe and present in 36 countries around the world – attests to the growing appeal of the Majestas brand.

A call for applications

In a social media post, the entrepreneur speaks on camera and in Italian to young talents who are keen to be part of the Billionaire adventure. Applications should be sent to: candidates@majestas.com

This video about the auditions was posted a few days ago on Linkedin: