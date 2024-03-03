Three takeaways from AS Monaco’s quality draw with PSG

AS Monaco unquestionably held their own in their entertaining 0-0 draw with Ligue 1 frontrunners Paris Saint-Germain, in a match where Les Monegasques had the ascendancy in terms of expected goals (1.61 to 1.57), big chances created (5 to 3), shots inside the box (12 to 7), interceptions (14 to 2) and tackles won (12 to 10).

Advertising

Fresh from claiming a magnificent victory over RC Lens last time out, this result was a very positive one indeed against such an accomplished team, with Monaco giving the fans inside the Stade Louis II plenty to cheer about in the first half especially.

With this in mind, this gives us the opportunity to focus on three takeaways from this exciting encounter.

Exceptional defensive effort

Opting for a four at the back shape for this massive match, this decision paid off nicely for Adi Hutter, for ASM produced a fantastic defensive display to limit the effectiveness of one of the most feared offensive units in world football.

Moreover, it was also brilliant to see Les Monegasques keep their first clean sheet since matchday 14 against Montpellier on December 3 to give them further tangible reward for their outstanding individual and collective showing.

Remaining focused, disciplined and organised to repeatedly repel the star-studded PSG and prevent them from creating quality chances, this served as a testament to the players’ determination, decision making and adherence to Hutter’s stopping game plan as well.

PSG Shot Map

The way they flexed their muscles in duels both on the ground and in the air duly compounded issues for Luis Enrique’s men.

Monaco’s ball recovery graphic

Special mention must also go to Radoslaw Majecki in goal, who put in another marvellous showing to ensure PSG went scoreless.

“We had a good match collectively, we defended together as a unit. I think it’s a good result to get this point, although we had several chances that we didn’t manage to take advantage of. I’m happy despite everything because we managed a clean sheet. We worked well collectively and we must continue this momentum next weekend against Strasbourg,” reflected Wilfried Singo.

Guillermo Maripan then added: “I felt pretty good. I’m used to playing in a four-man defence, whether here with AS Monaco or in the national team. It was planned before the match to play in this defensive system. In training, we saw how to defend against teams who have very good attackers. It paid off, we are happy with the clean sheet.”

Having now secured their first shutout in roughly three months against such a fearsome frontline, they’ll be hoping to maintain this defensive solidity in the all-important run home.

Adaptable Singo stars while stopping Mbappe

Deployed at right-back for this huge fixture, the incredibly adaptable Singo was superb throughout, with his masterful job stopping Kylian Mbappe especially catching the eye.

“As I have already said, I am at the coach’s disposal, whether I am in central defence or on the right. I respond wherever he wants to put me. We defended really well overall, the whole team worked well and I’m happy with the result,” Singo said in his post-match comments.

Alert to the movement of the superstar, the Ivorian used his speed, strength and awareness to make life extremely difficult for Mbappe. Tracking his runs in behind diligently, following him closely when he dropped deep and keen to physically impose himself on the French attacker when possible, he did a terrific job of limiting his influence, in a game where Mbappe was taken off at half-time.

Singo tracking Mbappe’s run brilliantly

Singo following Mbappe when he drops deep

By the numbers, the fact Mbappe had zero touches inside the box, one shot, one successful dribble, one pass into the final third and only won three of his 11 duels owed plenty to the exploits of Singo.

“When you are in a duel against this type of player, you really have to attack him with a lot of determination. His exit at half-time didn’t change much because we had prepared well for the match. We all worked together and we can see that in the result this evening,” he said on his engaging duel with Mbappe.

Singo also impacted proceedings going forward with his driving dribbles, incisive passing and how he offered himself as a vital outlet when Monaco went long, where he used his judgement and powerful leap to win headers to help his team recover the ball high up.

Excellent header to win the second ball by Singo

Justifiably receiving praise from his manager and his teammates, this latest body of work by Singo yet again underlined what an integral member of Monaco’s squad he is.

Masterful Majecki

Handed another start after his exceptional outing against Lens last week, Radoslaw Majecki once more repaid Hutter’s faith in him through his polished performance.

On a night where both he and PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma were sensational between the posts, it was admirable how comfortably the Pole handled the big occasion under the lights.

Proving a real game-changer for Les Rouge et Blanc with his slew of remarkable saves, strong command of his area and hulking presence, it’s little wonder Hutter and Singo spoke glowingly of his exploits afterwards.

Majecki Save Map

Coming up big when his team needed him, his stops to deny Bradley Barcola and Vitinha in the second half were particularly valuable on his way to making five saves.

Fantastic stop to deny Barcola

Superb reaction save to deny Vitinha

Holding his own, taking his chance wonderfully again and bolstering his case to nail down the starting keeper berth, all the signs are very positive indeed from the in-form and confident Majecki, who continues to go from strength to strength and be an integral figure for Monaco.