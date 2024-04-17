Preview: AS Monaco braced for crucial clash against Brest

AS Monaco and Stade Brestois are primed for a battle royale this weekend in what will be a key fixture in the fiercely contested Champions League qualification chase in Ligue 1.

In a game that sees third-placed Monaco take on second-sitting Brest, there’s no doubting this should be a pulsating encounter between two outstanding outfits.

With Brest boasting the joint-second best away form in Ligue on 29 points from their 14 games and ASM second in terms of away form with 28 points from their 14 matches, it’ll be intriguing how this one plays out.

Moreover, with Les Monegasques ranking first for goals scored on the road (32), they’ll be eager to carry this form into this clash against a Brest side that conceded four against Olympique Lyonnais in their dramatic 4-3 loss last matchday.

This will be easier said than done, however, for Brest hold the fourth best defensive record in Ligue 1, as Eric Roy’s team will be a tough nut to crack for a Monaco team that sits second in the scoring charts at the Stade Francis-Le Ble.

Organised, disciplined and focused, Brest will provide a typically stern examination for Adi Hutter’s Monaco, with their intensity in the press, physicality and forceful approach set to make for a fascinating subplot.

A master at getting the best out of his players and maximising their strengths, midfielder Hugo Magnetti’s comments on managerial wizard Roy make for fine reading.

“Given the situation we were in when he arrived, the first thing he bought was a positive atmosphere. So his state of mind gave us a boost. He brought calm and serenity. He knew how to pull us along in his wake, making us adopt his ideas and his choices,” Magnetti explained.

“What he tells us a lot is that we have to be a team that’s a pain to play against and hard to beat, and that to do that we have to be intense. He also gives us the idea of having an identity, of playing with our values, which for us means never giving up. We feel like part of a family. We all want to fight for each other. He has already worn several hats at his clubs in the past as a member of the sporting management team, so that has given him a different perspective from that of a coach. Our position in the standings has a lot to do with this philosophy. It changes things to play with less fear and more confidence.”

Holding their own against anyone in the division and having recently claimed a quality draw with the mighty Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco will be preparing for another uncomfortable day at the office against this extremely tough to beat and play against side (just like ASM’s 2-0 win over Brest was earlier in the crusade).

While it won’t be easy facing off with Les Pirates, who are playing with immense belief and confidence, expect Hutter’s team to be right up for the challenge that awaits.

On a four game winning streak away from the Stade Louis II and undefeated in their last six, Les Rouge et Blanc will be doing everything in their power to carry their positive momentum into this one.

Monaco’s recent form

Given the fact Monaco had last weekend off, this should mean they’ll enter the match with a strong game plan, nicely rested and in terrific physical and mental shape to achieve the victory they desire.

With both teams operating at a high level and boasting talented squads that fulfil their roles and responsibilities effectively in and out of possession, this looms as an unmissable contest.

Seeing as both teams are fighting for a coveted Champions League qualification spot, thus raising the stakes even higher, all eyes will be firmly fixated on this monumental match that’s set to be decided by the finest of margins.