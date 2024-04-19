Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Advertising »
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising »
Events

Stelios Philanthropic Foundation to host “Quintessentially Irish” Monaco première

By Sheila McCarron
Published on 19 April 2024
1 minute read
The film features some of Ireland’s most beautiful landmarks and famous exports - and expats! © Vision films, screenshot from film
By Sheila McCarron
- 19 April 2024
1 minute read

The documentary features H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, among other well-known Irish (or not!) personalities.

Advertising

You may remember we have previously mentioned this film, in which the Sovereign speaks of his family’s links to the Emerald Isle:

Quintessentially Irish : Prince Albert II stars in new documentary

Advertising »

The Princess Grace Irish Library (PGIL) heard that its Director, Frank Mannion, would be in Cannes for the Festival this year, and contacted him in the hope he might like to ‘pop along the coast’ to talk about the film. 

Better still, Mannion will in fact be introducing its Monaco première, on May 14, hosted by the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation! All proceeds from the event will go to the PGIL.

More information, and the film trailer, can be found here. You can also pre-book your tickets via the same link. As capacity is limited, only ticket holders will be able to attend.

Where: Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, ground floor, Ruscino Building, 14 Quai Antoine 1er, 98000 Monaco

When: May 14.  Welcome drinks reception at 5.30 pm followed by the film 6-8 pm.

Prices: €10.99 (€5.99 for students) – remember to pre-book!