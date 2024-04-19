Stelios Philanthropic Foundation to host “Quintessentially Irish” Monaco première

The film features some of Ireland’s most beautiful landmarks and famous exports - and expats! © Vision films, screenshot from film

The documentary features H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, among other well-known Irish (or not!) personalities.

You may remember we have previously mentioned this film, in which the Sovereign speaks of his family’s links to the Emerald Isle:

Quintessentially Irish : Prince Albert II stars in new documentary

The Princess Grace Irish Library (PGIL) heard that its Director, Frank Mannion, would be in Cannes for the Festival this year, and contacted him in the hope he might like to ‘pop along the coast’ to talk about the film.

Better still, Mannion will in fact be introducing its Monaco première, on May 14, hosted by the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation! All proceeds from the event will go to the PGIL.

More information, and the film trailer, can be found here. You can also pre-book your tickets via the same link. As capacity is limited, only ticket holders will be able to attend.

Where: Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, ground floor, Ruscino Building, 14 Quai Antoine 1er, 98000 Monaco

When: May 14. Welcome drinks reception at 5.30 pm followed by the film 6-8 pm.

Prices: €10.99 (€5.99 for students) – remember to pre-book!