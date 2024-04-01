Three takeaways from AS Monaco’s crushing win over Metz

AS Monaco claimed a sensational 2-5 triumph away against Metz to extend their unbeaten run in Ligue 1 to five matches and ensure they remain third in the standings.

In a game littered with positives, Les Monegasques prevailed in superb fashion over the struggling Metz, with their outstanding start proving the catalyst for a thumping win.

With this in mind, this gives us the opportunity to focus on three takeaways from this encounter.

Golovin dictates proceedings superbly from deep

Deployed in a deeper midfield role alongside Youssouf Fofana, Aleksandr Golovin enjoyed a major influence on proceedings and was a constant thorn in the side of Metz.

Showcasing his tactical flexibility, intelligence and technical qualities emphatically, the little magician was vital in breathing life into ASM’s attack with his playmaking wizardry.

Monaco’s average position graphic

Relishing that extra time and space that operating in deeper areas affords him, his distribution skills helped give Monaco control while elevating their offensive threat immensely.

Golovin’s Pass Map

Indeed, his sublime assist for Vanderson’s goal served as a testament to his aptitude in possession, where he perfectly obliged the Brazilian’s run to ensure he was ideally placed to fire home his volley with aplomb.

Golovin’s superb assist

Also helping his team with his smart movement to find space and form numerical and positional superiorities, this, in combination with his mazy dribbling and solid defensive contribution, amplified his worth.

Golovin’s Heat Map

By the numbers, his 90 completed passes at 94%, 19 accurate passes into the final third, 13 of 15 made long passes, three dribbles, two shot assists, 10 ball recoveries and four interceptions illustrated his tremendous contribution.

A real joy to watch and bringing so much to the table as always, Golovin’s impact was unquestionably a key element towards the success. Watch for him to be similarly influential in the crucial sprint to the finish line in Ligue 1.

Balogun’s brilliant brace off the bench

Fresh from winning the Nations League with the USMNT, Folarin Balogun carried this momentum over beautifully by coming off the bench to bag a brilliant brace for Les Monegasques.

Balogun’s opener

Balogun’s second goal

Balogun’s goal map

Interestingly, Balogun’s double saw him become the first USMNT player to bag two goals as a substitute in a single match in Europe’s top five leagues since Charlie Davies for Sochaux in August 2009, as per Opta.

Having mixed the highs and the lows this campaign since joining in a £35 million deal from Arsenal in the summer, this will be a massive confidence boost for the gifted forward, who will be desperate to start as many games as possible to close out the campaign.

“I had a conversation with him yesterday to explain my decision to start Eliesse and Maghnes as 10s and Takumi ahead of them in a second striker role. He’s a smart player, I’m very happy that he was able to score two goals today,” explained Adi Hutter.

Now up to eight goals in 22 games across all competitions following these instinctive finishes, watch for him to use this as a springboard for the all-important run home to end his first term in the French Riviera in style.

Masterful away form continues

Monaco’s sensational triumph over Metz meant they carried on their incredible away form this term, which has seen them bank 28 points to give them the second best road record in Ligue 1 behind only Paris Saint-Germain (31), as they crushed the struggling Maroons.

Monaco’s away form

Getting off to a blistering start by scoring three goals within the opening 16 minutes, this gave them the perfect platform to achieve such a great result inside the Stade Saint-Symphorien.

Unfazed by the crowd and sticking to their game plan, this match was a testament to what a force to be reckoned with this team are when fully focused and firing.

The challenge will now be translating this exceptional form away from the Stade Louis II, where they’ve underwhelmed of late, to their crunch home match with Rennes next weekend, which will be crucial in their pursuit of Champions League qualification.

With seven games left to play, combining their elite away form with an uptick at home will be essential if they’re to achieve their stated aim.