Rolex, Cartier, Omega… Hundreds of exclusive watches for sale at auction

Antiquorum has put together 177 lots for its upcoming auction.

They are worth hundreds of thousands of euros and will be auctioned by Antiquorum, the Swiss auction house that specialises in collectible timepieces, from 11 to 13 July 2024.

The lots will be on show over the first two days in the Salon Théâtre at the Hôtel Métropole Monte-Carlo, and the auction will take place on Saturday from 2.30 pm.

Vintage and contemporary watches

The Antiquorum sale will open with a remarkable selection of Corum timepieces, with no reserve price. The first lot will be the famous Golden Bridge by watchmaker Vincent Calabrese.

Among the lots are nearly 65 Rolex wristwatches and accessories. Other treasures include elegant pocket watches to sports models, as well as an unusual Patek Philippe Calatrava.

Watch enthusiasts can also purchase Audemars Piguet, Cartier, Omega, Piaget and Jaeger-LeCoultre models.

The most iconic watch models up for sale

Among the star timepieces, there will be an Audemars Piguet 18K yellow gold watch for Hermès but also a Cartier heritage coin watch, a masterpiece of watchmaking whose workings are mounted on a coin from the time of Queen Victoria. Highly coveted for its combination of steel and deep blue on the bezel and dial, a special edition Marine Nationale MN82 Tudor Submariner will be a highlight of the sale.

It will also include a fair number of sparkling models, including a Vacheron Constantin jewellery watch, set entirely with trapeze- and baguette-cut diamonds and the Patek Philippe Nautilus in 18K yellow gold, with a blue dial and a bezel set with 40 white diamonds.

A 1965 Tornek-Rayville, which has never been on the market and whose existing examples can be counted on the fingers of a hand, will also come under the hammer.