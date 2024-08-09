Dal Tramonto all’Alba: must-see festive event back in Ventimiglia this Saturday

The old town of Ventimiglia has an Italian charm just waiting to be showcased © Monaco Tribune / Théo Briand

Don’t miss this opportunity to discover the charms of the old town.

Ventimiglia’s transformation is ongoing. As part of its drive to revitalise the old town, Ventimiglia is preparing to host the “Dal Tramonto all’Alba” event again this Saturday, 10 August.

Advertising

Organised by the town and a host of local non-profits, the event promises to be an unforgettable experience for locals and visitors alike. Italian cuisine, theatre, music… each square and street in the upper town will be taken up with the different events. The evening will involve visitors moving from sector to sector, discovering all the activities on offer and, at the same time, the hidden beauty of the old town.

The evening kicks off with the opening ceremony from 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm on the Piazza Borea. The streets of the historic centre of Ventimiglia will then come alive from 7.30 pm to midnight with food and craft stalls. For theatre lovers, there will be performances n the Piazza San Giovanni from 9.15 pm to 11.00 pm. The evening will continue with a concert and musical entertainment on the Piazza Colletta from 11.00 pm to 1.00 am. There will also be tastings and musical entertainment throughout Via Garibaldi and the surrounding areas from 7.30 pm.

Proponente, a new non-profit to promote Ventimiglia

At the helm is a new local non-profit organisation, Proponente. Its aim is to raise the profile of the region through a range of events and initiatives designed to develop tourism and showcase its landscapes and culture. Their vision aligns with that of the town’s mayor, Flavio Di Muro, who is supporting the new organisation by entrusting it with the task of publicising the event.

Talks resume on “Borgo del Forte” in Ventimiglia

Proponente, recently put in charge of promoting ‘Dal Tramonto all’Alba’, has taken it upon itself to raise the profile of this emblematic event through a communication campaign that focuses on social media in addition to more traditional methods. The announcement does not officially say who will be attending the event but a “famous local influencer” is expected.