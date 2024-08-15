Nice Côte d’Azur Airport: new direct service announced by Eurowings

Prague is only a 1 hour and 45 minute flight away from Nice © Nice Côte d'Azur Airport

There will be 3 round trips a week to the capital of the trending Central European country.

More good news for travellers out of Nice! Eurowings has just inaugurated a new direct route between Nice and Prague. With three flights per week, Lufthansa’s low-cost airline now offers an additional alternative for travellers who wish to explore the Czech capital.

Advertising

The new route complements Smartwings’ existing offering, with two weekly round-trip direct flights operating between Nice and Prague. This gives Riviera travellers a wider choice of flights and fares for their stay in Prague. Flights last 1 hour 45 minutes and leave from Terminal 2. Prices start at €79.99.

Prague, a popular destination

The Czech capital, with its rich history and heritage, vibrant cultural life and fine cuisine, attracts many tourists every year. Its gothic architecture, picturesque bridges and many museums make it a must-see destination for art and history lovers. The beautiful Bohemian scenery to the south of Prague makes it a must-see destination for all nature lovers.

Nice Côte d’Azur Airport: new direct service to Valletta, Malta

A boon for Côte d’Azur tourism

The new route is also excellent news for tourism in the French Riviera. It will enhance the attractiveness of the Côte d’Azur by offering new connections with Central Europe.

Eurowings will be running scheduled flights every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Smartwings, with a service that predates that of Eurowings, will continue its two round trips per week on Thursdays and Sundays.