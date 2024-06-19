Monaco's Best
In brief

Nice Côte d’Azur Airport: new direct service to Valletta, Malta

Published on 19 June 2024
1 minute read
Universal Air arrive à Nice pour la première fois de son histoire
A first for Universal Air at Nice Airport © Aéroport Nice Côte d'Azur
1 minute read

The Maltese airline Universal Air has been connecting Nice and Valletta, the capital of the Republic of Malta, since Monday, June 3.

A flight from Valletta, the capital of Malta, landed in Nice for the first time, inaugurating a new commercial route that strengthens the connectivity between the two destinations. Universal Air, known for its air cargo services and charter flights, has chosen Nice Côte d’Azur as one of the first destinations in its expansion to commercial routes.

The aircraft was a 78-seater Dash-8, a new travel option for passengers wishing to fly to Malta. The route has already shown great potential since its launch last year.

The new route promises to attract both business travellers and tourists, opening up significant economic opportunities for both destinations. Universal Air hopes to help develop tourism and strengthen economic ties between Nice and Valletta.

