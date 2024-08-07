The Calvi – Monaco Crossing Water Bike Challenge starts soon

It will be held on September 6 and 7.

The fourth edition of The Calvi – Monaco Crossing Water Bike Challenge race will take place in a few weeks. Five teams of four athletes are due to cross the 180 kilometres between Calvi, in Corsica, and the Principality, on a bike that runs on the water. For around 24 hours, they will cycle in a relay from the Quai d’Honneur in the port of Calvi to the finish line: Larvotto beach next to the Académie de la Mer.

The Mediterranean crossing is organised by the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, and aims to raise awareness about learning to swim, drowning prevention and sporting values.

The public will be able to take part in the sporting and human challenge: there is a donation platform to fund the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation’s work, and it will be possible to follow the race in real time.