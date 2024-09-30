Monaco's Best
Events

Beer, Bavarian cuisine, music.. Monaco to celebrate Oktoberfest over 3 days!

By Agathe Chéreau
Published on 30 September 2024
1 minute read
oktoberfest-monaco
Oktoberfest has become a tradition in Monaco © Monaco Town Council
By Agathe Chéreau
- 30 September 2024
1 minute read

The second-biggest festival in the world is back in the Principality. 

Every year, Monaco celebrates Oktoberfest, the famous German beer festival. It will be held at La Condamine market over three days, from Thursday 10 through Saturday 12 October 2024.

The Tyrolfest orchestra, which never misses an edition of the event, will be on hand to provide a top-notch musical atmosphere to fit the occasion.

Traditional dishes will also be on sale. But don’t forget to book in advance with the traders in the food hall to make sure you don’t miss out.

Practical details

  • Thursday 10 October through Saturday 12 October 2024
  • From 7 pm
  • La Condamine market
  • Reservations required, via the food hall traders