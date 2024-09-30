Beer, Bavarian cuisine, music.. Monaco to celebrate Oktoberfest over 3 days!

The second-biggest festival in the world is back in the Principality.

Every year, Monaco celebrates Oktoberfest, the famous German beer festival. It will be held at La Condamine market over three days, from Thursday 10 through Saturday 12 October 2024.

The Tyrolfest orchestra, which never misses an edition of the event, will be on hand to provide a top-notch musical atmosphere to fit the occasion.

Traditional dishes will also be on sale. But don’t forget to book in advance with the traders in the food hall to make sure you don’t miss out.

Practical details