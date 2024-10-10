Jason Derulo, big hit at BIG ART FESTIVAL gala evening 

The Monaco Yacht Show’s gala evening was held on September 25, in the Salle Empire at the Hotel de Paris Monte Carlo, with Jason Derulo at the top of the bill.

The iconic Salle Empire hosted the event

Opulence and creativity were the watchwords at the most anticipated gala evening of the Monaco Yacht Show, the BIG ART FESTIVAL. Meaning of course that the emblematic Salle Empire was the ideal choice of venue for the event. With a blend of luxury, energy, and artistic expression, the evening showcased the very essence of BIG ART.

Stephen Ridley, a mesmerising performance

An unforgettable extravaganza, the evening got under way with a virtuoso performance by singer and pianist Stephen Ridley, who set the tone for what was to come. All the performers, each with their own musical genre, had the audience mesmerised, and the atmosphere was nothing short of electric throughout.

Stephen Ridley set the tone for the evening

Marcelito, a vocal phenomenon

Ridley was followed by the incomparable Marcelito Pomoty, the 2011 winner of Pilipinas Got Talent and a regular guest of BIG ART. With an incredible vocal range, from baritone to mezzo-soprano, and a powerful stage presence, he held the guests in thrall during his performance.

An incredible vocal performance by Marcelito

Jason Derulo, bringing the house down

Then it was the turn of the headlining act was Jason Derulo. The artist, whose successes include his breakout single Whatcha Say, Ridin’ Solo, and Talk Dirty, performed with the iconic Les Twins. Their set was high-energy entertainment and heartfelt passion in equal measure.

Back in Monaco 10 years after performing at the World Music Awards at the Sporting Monte-Carlo, Derulo’s blend of pop, hip-hop and R&B influences provided the crowd with an experience to remember. Les Twins, with their unique blend of dance and acrobatics, added an extra layer of excitement to the performance.



Jason Derulo certainly got the crowd on its feet

In fact, the entire evening was a blend of drive, chic atmosphere, and incredible dancing in an equally incredible atmosphere.

The BIG ART FESTIVAL Gala Evening was a testament to the power of art and music to bring people together and create unforgettable experiences. The event never fails to attract its share of big names, on and off the stage. Among those in attendance were Victoria Silvstedt, Angela Pearl, Sasha Ray, Melissa Maugram, Celine dos Santos, Maxim Berin and Pietro Polidori.

Victoria Silvstedt: “Monaco is my happy place”

The Gala event was certainly worth the wait and has again set an incredibly high bar for the next edition!

The ever-chic Victoria Silvstedt was in attendance