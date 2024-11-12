Alpes-Maritimes, home to Europe’s least expensive ski resorts

So says the Holidu ranking!

The 2024/2025 ski season is about to get under way! If you’re on a budget, Holidu, a website that specialises in holiday rentals, has sifted through all the European ski resorts and ranked them by the estimated average cost per day per person. 24 of the 30 least expensive resorts are French, and most of those are in the Alpes-Maritimes.

After Réallon in the Hautes-Alpes and Mount Parnassos in Greece, Roubion-les-Buisses is the third cheapest ski resort in Europe. The daily ski pass costs €20 and you can expect to pay €28 for accommodation during the high season. That’s a total of 48 euros to enjoy the domain, whose slopes open to the public from Saturday 21 December 2024.

Winter sports: Top 3 resorts within 2 hours of Monaco

According to the rankings, other resorts that are just a few hours from Nice also have great prices. Super Sauze , for example, offers a daily pass for €37, with accommodation available for between €22 and €25 a night, while Valdeblore – La Colmiane, ranks 25th. There are 30km of pistes to ski down for €63.50 , ski pass and accommodation included. That’s pretty hard to beat!