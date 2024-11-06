Monaco's Best
In brief

Solidarity through sport, Princess Charlene Foundation at work in Florence

By Théo Briand
Published on 6 November 2024
fondation-princesse-charlène
© Eric Mathon / Palais Princier
Together with its Florentine partner, the Foundation hopes to provide swimming lessons for the city’s underprivileged children in 2025.

The Princess Charlene Foundation has chosen to team up with a Florentine institution, the Istituto degli Innocenti ETS Foundation, for its first project in Italy. Located on the Piazza di Santa Annunziata in Florence, the Institute strives to ‘promote the rights of children and adolescents’ and ‘coordinates socio-educational activities for young people’, notably through its museum and former children’s hospital.

With the backing of the Consulate of the Principality of Monaco in Florence, the Institute and the Princess Charlene Foundation, which focuses on children’s swimming safety, drowning prevention and education through sport, decided to launch a charity project to support underprivileged children and families in Florence in 2025.

Their joint programme will centre on swimming as a ‘socio-educational and socialisation tool’ to ‘promote learning to swim for the purposes of prevention in the aquatic environment’. Qualified instructors will teach swimming and first aid techniques both in the water and on dry land.

Since its creation in 2012, the Princess Charlene Foundation has supported and funded educational projects on a global scale for over 2 million people in 44 different countries.