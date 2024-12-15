Three takeaways from AS Monaco’s draw with Reims

Despite having a host of quality chances and enjoying the lion’s share of possession, AS Monaco were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw with Stade de Reims.

Even though the result wasn’t ideal, some positives could be found from how ASM kept a clean sheet and produced a solid performance on both sides of the ball.

With this in mind, this gives us the opportunity to focus on three takeaways from this encounter.

Kohn solid in goal

Back in the starting line-up due to Radoslaw Majecki being unavailable through injury, Philipp Kohn was excellent between the posts for ASM.

Kohn’s goalkeeping graphic

Keeping a well-earned clean sheet, distributing the ball coherently to help Monaco when building out from the back and dealing with whatever was thrown at him soundly for the most part, the 26-year-old shot-stopper deserves credit for coming in and putting in such an assured display.

Kohn’s pass map

Considering he hadn’t played since the start of October, it was mightily impressive how he quickly found his rhythm, which is easier said than done, especially for a goalkeeper.

Although he was rarely tested, in a match where ASM restricted Reims effectively, there was much to like about how he was seemingly not impeded by his lack of game-time and yet again demonstrated what a fine keeper he is in his own right.

Reims’ shot map

Kehrer’s defensive mastery

A real leader at the back for Les Monegasques and once more underling his class, the commanding performance of Thilo Kehrer was another key factor for the away team.

Captaining the team again in the absence of Denis Zakaria, the experienced German was unquestionably one of Monaco’s best performers, shining with and without possession.

Kehrer’s heat map

Proving a constant thorn in the side of Reims, the way he tracked runners intently, was assertive in the challenge, applied pressure with intensity, supported teammates and handled his duels on the ground and in the air with aplomb made sure his adversaries struggled to gain an edge over him.

In regular communication with his defensive colleagues to help in terms of positioning and to alert them to nearby threats, this accentuated his importance.

Kehrer’s ball recovery map

Distributing the ball with clarity and precision to help his team in build-up, the fact he had the highest pass completion rate of any player (92%), hit eight accurate passes into the final third and created one chance illustrated his worth in possession.

Kehrer’s pass graphic

Continuing to shine within Adi Hutter’s framework and loving life in Monaco, this latest masterclass was further proof of what an asset he is to this Monaco team.

Chance missed to go outright second

Seeing as Marseille drew with Lille prior to Monaco and Reims’ clash, this presented ASM with a fantastic opening to propel themselves into outright second and put some pressure on PSG at the top.

Monaco frustratingly couldn’t make the most of this situation despite having some terrific chances to clinch all three points.

Dominating large portions of this crucial fixture and looking more likely to find the back of the net, their wastefulness in front of goal ultimately cost them.

“I think we dropped two points that would have allowed us to move up to second. That’s why we’re not happy with the result because we wanted to come away with the win. At kick-off, I made a big rotation with six new players (outfield) compared to Arsenal to bring some freshness because we came back late. We then didn’t have much time to train and work on this system with three defenders,” Hutter insisted afterwards.

“If we look at the content of this match, we missed too many chances, we have to do better on that. This can be explained by the sequence of matches and the travel even if it should not be an excuse. The team is young, we learn a lot. Reims also had two big chances, including a huge one from Nakamura. After the defeat in London, the clean sheet is nevertheless positive. I am happy for Philipp. But if we look at the whole, I think we deserved to win.”

Holding the advantage regarding total shots (14 to 8), shots on target (3 to 0), shots inside the box (8 to 7), passes in the opposition half (240 to 106) and touches in the opposition box (36 to 19), this aptly depicted why Hutter and the players were disappointed not to reign supreme.

Returning to winning ways against PSG would be the ideal remedy after a challenging week for this exciting and ambitious Monaco, in what will be their final Ligue 1 game of 2024.