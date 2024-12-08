Three takeaways from AS Monaco’s triumph vs. Toulouse

AS Monaco impressively ended their two-game winless run by defeating Toulouse 2-0 at the Stade Louis II.

Following this terrific result and performance, in a match where ASM held the ascendancy in terms of expected goals (2.92 to 0.38), total shots (19 to 6), big chances created (4 to 0), shots inside the box (14 to 4), touches inside the box and overall duels won (70 to 56), this gives us the opportunity to focus on three takeaways from this entertaining clash.

Zakaria and Magassa forced to withdraw

For the second time this season, Denis Zakaria picked up an injury during the warm-up to force him out of the starting line-up.

Suffering an unfortunate muscle injury while preparing for this vital fixture, ASM’s captain now appears destined for another frustrating spell on the sidelines. Seeing as Les Monegasques have a massive week ahead, where they’ll face Arsenal in the Champions League before taking on Reims in Ligue 1, this comes at a terrible time for the experienced star and the Principality club.

“It’s hard to lose our captain just before the match, but we hope he’ll come back as soon as possible. I’m not worried because there’s a lot of quality in this group to make up for the absence of two players,” Breel Embolo stated.

To make matters worse for the home team, it was a real shame Soungoutou Magassa had to withdraw as well after an injury while preparing for this encounter.

To their credit, ASM quickly recalibrated their focus despite these setbacks to produce an accomplished display to claim all three points, with their replacements Lamine Camara and Eliot Matazo performing wonderfully.

© AS Monaco

“Denis felt discomfort in his adductors, and I already had this injury when I was a professional footballer, so we will check that tomorrow. Same for Soungoutou Magassa, we wanted to reduce the risk of injury,” Adi Hutter commented.

“I want to say congratulations to my team, they knew how to manage with the two absences. Special mention to Eliot, who is not used to playing in this position, but also to Lamine. And then congratulations to Breel for his goal, it’s an important victory tonight.”

© AS Monaco

Everyone associated with the club will be wishing Zakaria and Magassa a smooth recovery and be hoping they’ll be back out there as soon as possible.

Embolo decisive

Having struggled to find the back of the net in recent times, it was fantastic to see Embolo return to scoring ways against Toulouse.

Coming on in the 64th minute for George Ilenikhena, the Swiss international immediately stamped his mark to inject some additional offensive impetus for ASM. Leading the line with conviction, authority and physicality, his goal was just the confidence boost he needed following a tough spell.

Having not scored since the end of October, Embolo broke his drought in fine style with an instinctive headed chip over Guillaume Restes to seal the victory for his team.

Embolo’s crafty goal

Cutting a delighted figure when speaking afterwards, his joy and relief was clear to see. “I think it’s above all a goal that symbolises determination. It wasn’t easy today with a difficult pitch to play on, but I took advantage of a good ball from Maghnes with whom I have a good connection. I’ve been missing this goal lately, and I’m especially happy to have helped the team take these three points. Now we have to keep working to get more goals, more victories to finish the year well,” he explained.

“It’s good for my confidence, that’s for sure, because my job is to score! But it’s also important to be influential in the game, to press well. It’s obvious that I’m not satisfied with my statistics this season, but we mustn’t forget that I’m coming back from a year’s absence with my knee injury. I’m already happy to be playing matches, to be on the pitch.”

© AS Monaco

Also impacting proceedings with his intelligent movement, that saw him drop deep smartly and make many dangerous runs in behind and into the box, neat work in possession and strong defensive efforts, there was much to like about his cameo.

Embolo will now be determined to build on this display when Monaco travel to London to take on Arsenal in the Champions League, where he’ll be eager to rise to the occasion and flex his muscles on the big stage once again.

Camara shines brightly

Coming in for Zakaria as a late inclusion, it was notable how Camara handled this unique situation superbly to put in a first-class shift. Going from a substitute to starter at late notice, which is easier said than done, the Senegalese ace was excellent in the heart of midfield.

© AS Monaco

Instrumental in helping Les Monegasques assert their dominance in possession with his ball retention skills and considered passing, he was a key man towards Monaco controlling the match and constantly keeping Toulouse on the back foot.

Camara’s pass map

Equally effective on the defensIve end, how he pressed with intensity, chimed in a host of crucial interventions, fulfilled his marking assignments diligently and helped teammates was hugely important towards Monaco clinching a coveted clean sheet.

Capping off his outstanding outing with a wicked assist was the perfect reward for his brilliant night at the office, as his set-piece wizardry once more came to the fore.

Camara’s masterful assist

By the numbers, his 12 ball recoveries, six interceptions, six won ground duels, five clearances, three successful tackles, eight completed passes into the final third, two dribbles, one assist and 56 completed passes af 86% illustrated how valuable he was for Monaco.

Proving why he’s such an integral member of Hutter’s squad, the man who’s already supplied two assists and scored twice since joining in the summer will now be looking to continue his positive debut season against Arsenal in Monaco’s colossal upcoming UCL contest.