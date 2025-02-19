Champions League: AS Monaco eliminated following thrilling 3-3 draw with Benfica

Despite putting in a valiant effort, AS Monaco’s pulsating 3-3 draw with Benfica saw them eliminated 4-3 on aggregate from the Champions League after losing the first leg.

The Match

Missing a host of key players for this one, Adi Hutter opted for a 5-3-2 shape, which notably saw Wilfried Singo return to the starting line-up and him deploy Breel Embolo and Takumi Minamino up front.

Beginning the match full of energy and intent in their quest to overturn the one goal deficit in front of 64,000 spectators and nearly 400 Monaco supporters, early efforts by Embolo, Eliesse Ben Seghir and Krepin Diatta saw ASM make a strong opening to proceedings.

Even though ASM enjoyed the better of the play, it was Benfica who took the lead through Kerem Akturkoglu in the 22nd minute, as the Eagles capitalised on an unfortunate error from Singo.

Minamino quickly levelled the ledger, however, with a smart finish from a tight angle to atone for Embolo’s miss 60 seconds beforehand.

Heading into the interval at 1-1, it was Monaco who edged ahead courtesy of Ben Seghir’s classy finish, as the youngster applied the final touch to cap off a delightful move.

Disaster then struck for Les Monegasques, for Benfica were awarded a penalty as a result of Thilo Kehrer’s challenge on Fredrik Aursnes after a VAR review, which Vangelis Pavlidis duly converted.

Needing some inspiration going forward, the introduction of George Ilenikhena provided just that, with the gifted attacker expertly beating Anatoliy Trubin to even the tie on aggregate.

It just wasn’t to be for ASM, as the home side equalised again thanks to Orkun Kokcu at the death to send them through in dramatic style.

L’aventure en Ligue des champions prend fin ce soir pour l’@AS_Monaco, à qui il aura manqué un seul but pour les prolongations et deux buts pour la qualification dans le temps réglementaire. #SLBASM #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/O1AatE86mJ — Monaco Tribune (@MonacoTribune) February 18, 2025

Hutter’s Debrief

“I would say I’m feeling a mixture of pride and disappointment, although I want to congratulate Benfica on their qualification first. Everyone was obviously very disappointed in the dressing room. But on the other hand, I am happy and proud of the face shown by this young team here in Lisbon. They deserved better in both games, because, for me, Benfica was lucky to say the least,” reflected the Austrian manager.

“Only we are guilty of not converting more chances, because there were many. And when you see this crowd here at the Estadio da Luz, that says something! But in the end, we also conceded three goals, which is too many at this level of the competition. But I repeat, I am really proud of this very young team”

Key Stats

By the numbers, the fact ASM held the ascendancy in terms of total shots (15 to 10), shots inside the box (10 to 6), passes in the opposition half (208 to 132), touches in the opposition box (27 to 21), possession (60% to 40%) and overall duels won (55 to 45) underlined what a spirited performance they produced.

Rebound vs. Lille

Next up for Monaco is another massive match, this time against Lille, where they’ll be looking to pick themselves up and rebound with a vital victory.