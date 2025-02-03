CMB hosts conference on 2025 investment trends

CMB Monaco hosted an exceptional investment conference at the Fairmont on Wednesday 29 January 2025, with renowned experts from three of the bank’s partner companies providing their views on what the key investment trends are likely to be this year.

Over 150 guests were able to explore the major trends shaping the markets and discuss the best strategies in terms of anticipating challenges and seizing opportunities, thanks to expert contributions from representatives of BlackRock, Blackstone and Pimco.

Jérôme Maman, Head of Investment & Credit Services, commented, “At CMB Monaco, we work with the most prestigious international partners to offer our clients innovative solutions and support them in a constantly changing environment”.

INFLATION, AI AND PRIVATE ASSETS… the investment trend podium

2024 provided remarkable performances across the major asset classes, and the conference laid the foundations for a promising future for investors. Discussions focused in particular on the importance of diversified approaches, moving beyond traditional assets and towards active, targeted investments. The major trends for 2025 were identified as inflation, artificial intelligence, the performance of US equities, the rise of private assets, and opportunities in Europe and emerging markets. All of which imply rethinking investment strategies and embarking on new perspectives.

Francesco Grosoli, CEO of CMB Monaco, said: “As the global economic and political landscape rapidly evolves, particularly following the return of Donald Trump as President of the United States, it is essential for investors to be proactive and rely on solid expertise. At CMB Monaco, we are committed to supporting our clients in identifying opportunities in an ever-changing investment environment.”

Key takeaways

On inflation , it was felt that ‘‘the United States is likely to experience renewed inflationary pressures, contrasting with disinflationary trends in Europe and China.’’

In the face of this, and certain uncertainties with the arrival of the new US President, ‘‘major Central Banks have been net buyers of gold, insulating against vulnerability to the dollar’’ and as a hedge against inflation, geopolitical tensions and trade sanctions.

The outperformance of US stocks is in part due to this technological revolution, as a majority of big tech companies are listed in the US. Moreover, across most sectors, American companies outperform their foreign competitors when it comes to earnings growth, a major driver of market performances. The ongoing political -and geopolitical- shifts are likely to make this positionning even stronger.

And what of Europe and the Emerging world?

While these mega trends mean Emerging and European stock markets as a whole are trying to swim upstream, investors shouldn’t give up on all the companies listed there: there are still opportunities to be cherry-picked, using relative value techniques or focusing on markets that are mostly driven by domestic drivers, such as Chinese A-shares or the Indian market.

CMB Monaco puts 2024 into perspective

Article by Sheila McCarron