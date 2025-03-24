Eddie Jordan: Farewell to Formula 1 legend and friend of Monaco

A key figure of the motor racing world has passed away, leaving behind him an indelible legacy in the Principality he cherished.

Formula 1 icon and visionary entrepreneur Eddie Jordan lost his battle with prostate cancer early on Thursday morning, at the age of 76, marking the end of an era in international motorsport. According to a statement issued by his family on Thursday: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur. He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20th March 2025.”

A lasting legacy

Founder of the team that bore his name, he revolutionised Formula 1 in the 1990s, discovering talents such as Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello. His family added: “EJ brought an abundance of charisma, energy and Irish charm everywhere he went. We all have a huge hole missing without his presence. He will be missed by so many people, but he leaves us with tonnes of great memories to keep us smiling through our sorrow.”

Jordan’s relationship with Monaco was more than purely professional. A long-time resident, he had become a familiar face on the Rock, and was often spotted in Monte Carlo’s iconic establishments.