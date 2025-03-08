Eight new female Peace Champions join Peace and Sport

To mark International Women’s Rights Day, Peace and Sport has announced eight new female athlete members are joining its Champions for Peace club, which already numbers over 100 sportspeople committed to promoting peace through sport.

They use their influence to promote equality of opportunity and to make sport a vehicle for emancipation. Representing a variety of disciplines, they are:

Cindy Ngamba (boxing, Refugee Olympic Team)

Zakia Khudadadi (para-taekwondo, Paralympic refugee team)

Clarisse Agbegnenou (judo, France)

Grace Geyoro (football, France)

Laura Juul (football, Denmark)

Masomah Ali Zada (cycling, Refugee Olympic Team),

Chechy Baena (skating, Colombia)

Mariana Pajon (BMX, Colombia)

Through their journey, they illustrate sport’s ability to be a powerful vehicle for emancipation and change.

These athletes will also proudly carry a #WhiteCard in the 2025 campaign, calling on the international community to make sport a priority for peace and inclusion.

