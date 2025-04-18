Cédric Grolet brings sweet touch to Monaco at Hôtel de Paris

The legendary Monegasque palace is welcoming the world’s most famous pastry chef on board for a collaboration that promises to delight the most discerning palates.

The secret’s out: Cédric Grolet is to become the Executive Pastry Chef at the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo in summer 2025. Voted “World’s Best Pastry Chef” by the prestigious 50 Best ranking in 2018, the contemporary pastry virtuoso will bring his unique creative universe to the Principality, opening a new venue: Cedric Grolet Monte-Carlo.

A gourmet experience from morning to night

Set in the patio of the Hôtel de Paris, his welcoming and intimate tea room will provide a full service throughout the day. From breakfast, with fruity and savoury creations, to a relaxed lunch, as well as an exceptional tea time where the Chef’s signature pastries will be in the spotlight: Fleur Citron (Lemon Flower), Mangue (Mango), Fleur Vanille (Vanilla Flower), Diamant Framboise (Raspberry Diamond), Cacahuète (Peanut)… as well exclusive creations specially devised for Monaco.

© Maïa Chä © Maïa Chä

A princely tribute

To herald his arrival in the Principality, Cédric Grolet will be creating an exclusive pastry in honour of Prince Albert II. It will be unveiled at the summer opening of the tea room and adjoining boutique.

“The Principality is committed to the quality and high standards that I aim for every day in my work,” says Cédric Grolet, for whom the collaboration represents “the reward for twenty-five years of work.”

The alliance between the world’s most Michelin-starred resort and the pastry chef with 11 million Instagram followers cements Monte-Carlo’s position as a leading destination for Lifestyle and exceptional gastronomy. A new chapter for the chef who, after Paris, London, Saint-Tropez and Singapore, continues to expand his artistic universe. His trompe-l’œil fruit and floral creations have revolutionised contemporary sweet art.