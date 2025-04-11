INEOS Group announced this Wednesday 9 April its withdrawal from the 38th America’s Cup despite an impressive showing at last year’s competition in Barcelona, where Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s team achieved the best British performance in modern Cup history.

After months of negotiations with Athena Racing Ltd, INEOS Britannia has made the decision to step back from the next America’s Cup challenge. According to the company’s press release, despite INEOS swiftly agreeing to substantive terms that would have enabled both parties to compete in the prestigious 2027 event, the protracted six-month delay in finalising arrangements has ultimately compromised the team’s ability to mount a competitive challenge.

The withdrawal marks a pause in INEOS’s impressive sailing journey, which saw the team reach unprecedented heights in the 37th America’s Cup.

Monegasque resident Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Chairman of INEOS, reflected on the decision with characteristic pragmatism: “This was a very difficult decision to have taken following our challenge at the last two America’s Cups. We were the most successful British challenger in modern times with an exceptionally quick boat, and we felt with the very effective input from the Mercedes F1 engineers that we had a real chance at the next Cup. Unfortunately, the opportunity has slipped away.”

While INEOS continues to refine its strategic sporting portfolio, which includes investments in Manchester United FC and Mercedes’ Formula 1 racing team, the group remains committed to excellence across its ventures. The company recently strengthened its cycling presence by welcoming Monegasque rider Victor Langellotti to Ineos Grenadiers, reinforcing its connection to the Principality.

